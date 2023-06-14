College Football

Georgia Football Recruiting: New Recruit Jordan Thomas Scouting Profile

David Evans
The Georgia Bulldogs continue their successful recruitment streak, securing the commitment of the imposing defensive lineman, Jordan Thomas. At 6-foot-5 and weighing 296 pounds, Thomas brings both size and skill to the heart of Georgia’s defense, and it’s his multitude of attributes that make him a promising asset.

Jordan Thomas Profile

  • Height: 6-foot-6
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • ESPN overall recruiting rank: 83
  • ESPN DL rank: 8
  • ESPN state rank: 1
  • Star rating: 4-star

Jordan Thomas Strengths

The New Jersey native’s strength lies not only in his physical stature but also his technical skill set:

  1. Run-stop ability: Thomas has proven his prowess in halting the opposition’s run game, making him a valuable asset to Georgia’s already formidable defense.
  2. Pass-rushing: A bull on the loose, Thomas uses his power and agility to quickly shed blocks and apply pressure on quarterbacks.
  3. Strong team and coaching relationships: His bonds with the team, specifically defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, and coaching staff, particularly defensive line coach Tray Scott, are promising signs of a harmonious future.

A Desire to Play in the SEC

Thomas’ commitment to Georgia extends beyond his desire for high-level competition. His longstanding dream to play college football in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) has been a driving force behind his unwavering commitment to the Bulldogs.

As well as being the top-rated recruit in his home state, he’s also ranked as the No. 83 overall recruit in the country by ESPN. A formidable force on the football field, Thomas is set to make his mark in the SEC and on the Georgia Bulldogs. His unyielding tenacity, combined with his physical strength and agility, set the stage for an exciting tenure with the Bulldogs.

In conclusion, with his towering physical presence and array of skills, Thomas is more than just a recruit. He’s a beacon of hope and a promise of continued dominance for the Bulldogs. With the Thomas era on the horizon, fans and rivals alike should brace themselves for exciting times ahead.

David Evans

