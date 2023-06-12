Georgia Football Schedule 2023: 3 Games That Could Decide The Bulldogs’ Season

As we delve into the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs’ football schedule, three pivotal matchups rise to the surface. These contests, against South Carolina, Auburn, and Tennessee, could shape the trajectory of the Bulldogs’ season and their quest for another national title.

Emerging as favorites with top sportsbooks for the College Football National Championship with odds of +275, Georgia’s season is brimming with potential. Betting platforms like BetOnline have set their win line at an impressive 11.5, indicating a strong belief in the Bulldogs’ capacity to dominate. However, success in the realm of college football is never a foregone conclusion.

It’s the heart-stopping twists and unexpected turns that make each season a riveting spectacle. For Georgia, navigating their way through the competitive landscape will hinge upon key showdowns against formidable rivals. Here, we’ll spotlight three regular-season games that could significantly impact their season and, ultimately, their shot at another national title. Let’s delve into the action.

Week 3 – vs. South Carolina Gamecocks | Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

September 16 brings Georgia’s first noteworthy challenge in the form of South Carolina. Last season, the Gamecocks demonstrated their mettle by capping off the regular season with wins over ranked Tennessee and Clemson. Their quarterback, Spencer Rattler, orchestrated these triumphs, proving his prowess at breaking down formidable defenses.

Spencer Rattler & SC get their SECOND STRAIGHT upset to end the year 🤯 After beating #5 Tennessee last week, they take down #8 Clemson ! 🦃 Rattler: 360 yards, 3 Total TD, 2 INT

🦃 Wells Jr.: 9 rec, 131 yards, 2 TD What a way to end the year 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DyyED3hYsF — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) November 27, 2022

Rattler, combined with the steady leadership of Shane Beamer, makes South Carolina a formidable adversary. Georgia’s defense will be under intense scrutiny in this encounter, their first significant test of the 2023 season. The Dawgs’ head coach, Kirby Smart, is no stranger to high stakes, and he’ll be fiercely determined to deny Beamer the satisfaction of ending his team’s Playoff aspirations.

Week 5 – @ Auburn Tigers | Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Two weeks following their clash with South Carolina, Georgia embarks on its first road journey of the season. Their destination is Auburn, where an electrifying atmosphere, orchestrated by their fans and new coach Hugh Freeze, awaits them.

For Georgia’s young quarterback, Carson Beck, this will be his baptism of fire, as he has yet to experience such a hostile away environment. As the current national champions, Georgia carries an irresistible allure for every opponent, making each game a potential upset. This palpable tension elevates the significance of this matchup, making it a crucial game for maintaining their title-winning momentum.

Week 12 – @ Tennessee Volunteers | Saturday Nov. 18, 2023

Fast forward to November 18, and the Bulldogs face a crucial showdown against Tennessee. This game has historical significance and heated rivalry, which often leads to dramatic, season-defining outcomes. This year promises to be no different, especially if both teams remain in contention for the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

Joe Milton throwing an 85 yard bomb 💣 Best arm in College Football 💯🏈pic.twitter.com/OUZrZAoBes — TPL Tennessee (@TPLTennessee) June 5, 2023

The stakes are high, and the pressure will be equally intense on Tennessee’s home turf, the legendary Rocky Top. Head Coach Josh Heupel, alongside his gifted quarterback Joe Milton, will seek to leverage this home-field advantage to challenge the Bulldogs’ supremacy. A win here is more than just about bragging rights; it could decide the trajectory of the entire season.

Georgia’s Full 2023 Football Schedule

Sept. 2: vs. UT-Martin , Athens, Ga.,

, Athens, Ga., Sept. 9: vs. Ball State , Athens, Ga.,

, Athens, Ga., Sept. 16: vs. South Carolina , Athens, Ga.

, Athens, Ga. Sept. 23: vs. UAB , Athens, Ga.,

, Athens, Ga., Sept. 30: @ Auburn , Auburn, Ala.

, Auburn, Ala. Oct. 7: vs. Kentucky , Athens, Ga.

, Athens, Ga. Oct. 14.: @ Vanderbilt , Nashville, Tenn.

, Nashville, Tenn. Oct. 21: Off

Oct. 28: vs. Florida , Jacksonville, Fla.

, Jacksonville, Fla. Nov. 4: vs. Missouri , Athens, Ga.,

, Athens, Ga., Nov. 11: vs. Ole Miss , Athens, Ga.

, Athens, Ga. Nov. 18: @ Tennessee , Knoxville, Tenn.

, Knoxville, Tenn. Nov. 25: vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga.

Each of these games presents unique challenges and opportunities for the Bulldogs. But the the three biggest games in 2023 for UGA come against the Gamecocks, the Tigers and the Vols.

Facing South Carolina in week 3, Georgia will have to rise above a resurgent opponent led by a dynamic quarterback. The away game against Auburn in week 5 tests their resolve in a hostile environment, while the week 12 showdown with rival Tennessee could decide their SEC and CFP fate. In these fixtures, the 2023 season’s complexion could be defined, where every play, every quarter, every game could mean the difference between triumph and defeat.

