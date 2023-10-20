Week 8 of college football is already here, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are clawing their way back into College Football Playoff contention. With a 6-1 record, they are unbeaten in five games, and this week the Tennessee Volunteers visit Tuscaloosa. If you’re looking to catch this must-see SEC contest in Week 8, here’s your guide on how to watch Alabama Football with a live stream, for free.

🏈 Event: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tennessee Volunteers 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm

3:30 pm 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🎲 Odds: Alabama -8 -112 / O/U 47.5

Alabama, now with six wins on the spin, are looking to claw their way back into CFP contention. The Tide are ranked 11th and this week they are in a top-25 clash when the 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteer visits Tuscaloosa. Neither team can afford a slip-up now, and both teams will be looking to make a statement this Saturday.

For those eager to witness the Tide’s pursuit of the College Football Playoffs, dive into our guide below to watch Alabama Football’s clash against Tennessee for free this Saturday.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

Alabama needs to keep their streak rolling against the Vols, and they are decent favorites to do so. They need a more or less perfect season from here on to get back into College Football Playoff contention.

Sportsbooks are expecting Alabama to win this game against Tennessee. The Tide are favored by 8 according to BetOnline, with a total of 47.5.

The kick-off for Alabama vs. Arkansas is at 3:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on CBS.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Alabama -8 -112 Over 47.5 -105 Tennessee +19.5 -108 Under 47.5 -115

How to Watch Alabama Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the CBS. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes CBS.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes CBS. DirecTV isn’t far behind, offering college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.

isn’t far behind, offering college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes CBS and the SEC Network.

