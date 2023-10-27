Week 9 of college football is already here, but it seems like just yesterday Colorado was upsetting TCU in Week 1. Now, with their 4-3 record the Buffaloes will once again be looking to create another upset as they take on UCLA. If you’re looking to catch this must-see Pac-12 contest in Week 9, here’s your guide on how to watch Colorado Football with a live stream, for free.

🏈 Event: Colorado vs. UCLA

Colorado vs. UCLA 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Saturday, October 28th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Colorado +15.5 -115 / O/U 61

Colorado is back on the hunt to upset some of the big dogs in the Pac-12 as the Buffaloes face off against the UCLA Bruins in Week 9. The Bruins are on upset alert as the high-powered Colorado offense travels to Los Angeles. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be keen to show off their skills in prime time (pun intended) again.

Here is the streaming guide on how to catch this Week 9 Colorado vs. UCLA game for free.

As the Buffaloes look to get another win under their belt, they will have to do so as big underdogs against a strong top-25 UCLA team.

Sportsbooks are expecting Colorado to get beat comfortably in this one. The Buffaloes are 15.5-point underdgos according to BetOnline, with a total of 61.

The kick-off for Colorado vs. UCLA is at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ABC.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Colorado +15.5 -115 Over 61 -110 UCLA +15.5 -105 Under 61 -110

How to Watch Colorado Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC. DirecTV isn’t far behind, offering college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.

isn’t far behind, offering college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC.

Live Stream Alabama Football for Free

