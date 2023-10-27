College Football

How to Watch Colorado Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 9

David Evans
Deion Sanders

Week 9 of college football is already here, but it seems like just yesterday Colorado was upsetting TCU in Week 1. Now, with their 4-3 record the Buffaloes will once again be looking to create another upset as they take on UCLA. If you’re looking to catch this must-see Pac-12 contest in Week 9, here’s your guide on how to watch Colorado Football with a live stream, for free.

  • 🏈 Event: Colorado vs. UCLA
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 pm
  • 📺 TV: ABC
  • 🎲 Odds: Colorado +15.5 -115 / O/U 61

Colorado is back on the hunt to upset some of the big dogs in the Pac-12 as the Buffaloes face off against the UCLA Bruins in Week 9. The Bruins are on upset alert as the high-powered Colorado offense travels to Los Angeles. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be keen to show off their skills in prime time (pun intended) again.

Here is the streaming guide on how to catch this Week 9 Colorado vs. UCLA game for free.

As the Buffaloes look to get another win under their belt, they will have to do so as big underdogs against a strong top-25 UCLA team.

Sportsbooks are expecting Colorado to get beat comfortably in this one. The Buffaloes are 15.5-point underdgos according to BetOnline, with a total of 61.

The kick-off for Colorado vs. UCLA  is at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ABC.

Colorado +15.5 -115 Over 61 -110
UCLA +15.5 -105 Under 61 -110

How to Watch Colorado Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

  • YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.
  • DirecTV isn’t far behind, offering college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.
  • FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is another option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Alabama Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top college football games including Alabama games each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into college football and place your bets on Colorado vs. UCLA to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Live College Football Streaming: Watch college football games on a live stream for free, including the Colorado vs. UCLA showdown in Week 9
  • Huge Bonuses: Find a huge variety of great bonuses and offers.
  • Variety of Sports: Bet on many sports, from college football to cricket, with BetOnline.
  • Live Betting: Bet during games for even more excitement.
  • Numerous Deposit and Withdrawal Options: Discover a range of modern and traditional transaction methods, including VISA and Mastercard, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
  • No KYC Checks: Bet comfortably, knowing your personal information is safe.
  • Local Team Betting: Support your local teams, a feature not always available at other sportsbooks.
  • 18+ Welcome: Open to those 18 and older.
  • Excellent Customer Support: Get quick help and answers whenever you need them.

With all this in mind, BetOnline emerges as a compelling platform for both novice gamblers and experienced bettors alike, presenting an especially appealing option for those looking to stream Colorado football for free.

Visit BetOnline

College Football Betting Guides 2023

College Football College Football News and Rumors Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF
