NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday | Free Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates an interception during the second half of an NFL game

The Miami Dolphins (7-3) head to the Meadowlands to play the New York Jets (4-6) in Week 12 on Black Friday. Find out how to watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday with a free live stream.

2023 marks the first year the NFL will have a game on Black Friday. Judging by the early reception, this tradition will continue for the foreseeable future.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched earlier this week. Tim Boyle will start in his place.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch the Black Friday game with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Jets vs. Dolphins
  • 📅 Date: Friday – Nov. 24, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday With a Free Live Stream

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson
Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) gains yards after catch during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Black Friday game will air exclusively on Prime Video at 3 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Thursday Night Football’s broadcast team – Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) – will be on the call for Dolphins vs. Jets.

New York and Miami market residents can view the game on over-the-air TV stations. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can watch Dolphins vs. Jets on their tablets or mobile devices.

BetOnline offers a free live stream of Dolphins vs. Jets to customers who place a wager on the game. New customers will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Make sure to use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Dolphins vs. Jets With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Dolphins vs. Jets
  5. Stream Dolphins vs. Jets for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Dolphins vs. Jets Preview

The Dolphins head into the Black Friday game as a 9-point favorite. The Dolphins have won five of the last six games. For Aaron Rodgers to come back, the Jets must remain in playoff contention, so a win against the Dolphins would go a long way.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Miami Dolphins New York Jets Play
Moneyline -480 +390 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -9 (-110) +9 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40.5 (-108) Under 40.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Dolphins Jets NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams

Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Black Friday Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  41min
NFL News and Rumors
lions lose on thanksgiving again (1)
Fans Watch Detroit Lions Fall To Green Bay Packers, Lose Again During NFL’s Thanksgiving Showcase Event
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Daron Bland
Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Sets Pick 6 Single Season Record
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Dolly Parton
NFL Fans React To Dolly Parton’s Halftime Performance During The Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
NFL Thanksgiving Day Same Game Parlay: +391 SGP
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 23 2023
NFL News and Rumors
John Madden
4 Ways The NFL Is Honoring John Madden On Thanksgiving 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 23 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet
NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023: Best Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top