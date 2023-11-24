How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday | Free Live Stream

The Miami Dolphins (7-3) head to the Meadowlands to play the New York Jets (4-6) in Week 12 on Black Friday. Find out how to watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday with a free live stream.

2023 marks the first year the NFL will have a game on Black Friday. Judging by the early reception, this tradition will continue for the foreseeable future.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched earlier this week. Tim Boyle will start in his place.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch the Black Friday game with a free live stream.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Get your Black Friday football here! 🗣️ @NFLonPrime #MIAvsNYJ – 3pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hXU7Logio1 — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

🏈 Game: Jets vs. Dolphins

📅 Date : Friday – Nov. 24, 2023

: Friday – Nov. 24, 2023 🕗 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday With a Free Live Stream

The Black Friday game will air exclusively on Prime Video at 3 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Thursday Night Football’s broadcast team – Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) – will be on the call for Dolphins vs. Jets.

New York and Miami market residents can view the game on over-the-air TV stations. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can watch Dolphins vs. Jets on their tablets or mobile devices.

Dolphins vs. Jets Preview

The beach meets the city on #BlackFridayNFL. pic.twitter.com/SrLh4WeS7h — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 24, 2023

The Dolphins head into the Black Friday game as a 9-point favorite. The Dolphins have won five of the last six games. For Aaron Rodgers to come back, the Jets must remain in playoff contention, so a win against the Dolphins would go a long way.

