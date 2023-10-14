Sunday Night Football heads upstate as the New York Giants (1-4) take on the Buffalo Bills (3-2). Find out how to watch the Week 6 game between the Giants and Bills on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.
Things could get ugly on Sunday Night Football as the Giants limp into Orchard Park without Daniel Jones and Andrew Thomas. Even if Saquon Barkley can return, the Giants will need a miracle to defeat the Bills, let alone keep it close.
Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.
How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 6: Date, Time, & TV Channel
Beware of the herd in Buffalo.🦬#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/2kYLNK9JIA
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 14, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Giants vs. Bills
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Oct. 15, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Giants vs. Bills With A Free Live Stream
Kickoff between the Giants vs. Bills is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Football Night in America will preview the game and run through the highlights of earlier games starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will carry the simulcast of Sunday Night Football. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month. Both tiers will air Sunday Night Football.
Several live TV streaming services carry NBC. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two services that feature NBC at affordable prices. New customers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV and Fubo TV.
Football fans can watch Giants vs. Bills with BetOnline. The online sportsbook provides free live streams of games after placing a bet. New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.
Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.
How To Watch Giants vs. Bills Through BetOnline
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
- Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
- Place a bet on the Giants vs. Bills
- Stream Giants vs. Bills for free
Click here for terms and conditions.
Sunday Night Football – Giants vs. Bills
Which team is favored to win on Sunday Night Football? The Bills are a heavy 15-point favorite on BetOnline.
Josh Allen is 9-1 SU as a 13-point favorite or higher with a 5-3-2 ATS record.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+790
|-1300
|Point Spread
|+15 (-110)
|-15 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
