How to Watch Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Sunday Night Football heads upstate as the New York Giants (1-4) take on the Buffalo Bills (3-2). Find out how to watch the Week 6 game between the Giants and Bills on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

Things could get ugly on Sunday Night Football as the Giants limp into Orchard Park without Daniel Jones and Andrew Thomas. Even if Saquon Barkley can return, the Giants will need a miracle to defeat the Bills, let alone keep it close.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 6: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Giants vs. Bills
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Oct. 15, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Giants vs. Bills With A Free Live Stream

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
Sep 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball ahead of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (92) in the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff between the Giants vs. Bills is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Football Night in America will preview the game and run through the highlights of earlier games starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will carry the simulcast of Sunday Night Football. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month. Both tiers will air Sunday Night Football.

Several live TV streaming services carry NBC. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two services that feature NBC at affordable prices. New customers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

Football fans can watch Giants vs. Bills with BetOnline. The online sportsbook provides free live streams of games after placing a bet. New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Giants vs. Bills Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Giants vs. Bills
  5. Stream Giants vs. Bills for free

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Giants vs. Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids the tackle by Jets Nathan Shepherd.

Which team is favored to win on Sunday Night Football? The Bills are a heavy 15-point favorite on BetOnline.

Josh Allen is 9-1 SU as a 13-point favorite or higher with a 5-3-2 ATS record.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New York Giants Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +790 -1300 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15 (-110) -15 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
