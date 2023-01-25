‘It’s Not Fair’ How Good Gareth Bale Is At Golf – Jon Rahm

After playing nine holes of golf with him yesterday, Jon Rahm has revealed that Gareth Bale is a seriously talented player. The former world number one and major champion couldn’t believe how good the soccer star was at golf and has said ‘it’s not fair’ how good Bale is at both soccer and golf.

Bale Is A Sensational Golfer Says Rahm

After playing nine holes yesterday with Gareth Bale in preparation for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, Jon Rahm was almightily impressed by the golfing abilities of the Welshman. Rahm is ranked at No.3 in the Official World Golf Rankings right now and insists that Bale is far better than any other amateurs he has ever played with.

The 33-year-old announced earlier this week that he would be competing in his first PGA Tour event next month in California. Bale is set to participate in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the beginning of February. To help prepare for the event, Bale spent a few hours on the golf course with Rahm.

It come as absolutely no shock or surprise to know that Bale is a handy golfer. During his time as a professional soccer player, Bale kept made it clear how much he enjoyed golf and would spend anytime away from the training pitch on the golf course. The former Real Madrid and Tottenham star caused a stir a few years back when he posed with a flag that read:

‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.’

'Wales. 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗳. Madrid. In that order.' The famous flag didn't lie! 😅 Now Gareth Bale's skills on the course have caught the attention of the world number three ⛳👀 More 👇 #BBCGolf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 25, 2023

After sharing nine holes with the former multiple time Champions League winner, Rahm was full of praise for Bale and his golfing abilities:

“I told Gareth, you can’t be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, it just doesn’t seem fair.

“Can’t be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it’s not fair in the slightest.

“You can tell he loves this sport, he loves golf and he really wants to get to play a little bit more, so hopefully in the future I’ll see him more times in the pro-am,” said Rahm.

"You can't be so good at professional football and golf at the same time. It just doesn't seem fair." – @JonRahmPGA to @GarethBale11 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TcMhDdHjRW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2023

Bale currently plays off a handicap of two, which is actually a low enough handicap to be able to turn professional. You’d think that sharing the golf course for a couple of hours with one of the best players on the planet right now would be a great time for Bale to pick up any advice or tips to improve his game, but that wasn’t the case.

“He didn’t ask for anything, nor should he be asking, he’s already good enough,” Rahm added when asked if the Welshman was asking him for tips to improve his golf game.

“Like I said, he has no business being that good when he’s a professional football player. The second he’s done and he can actually practice more, he’s going to get a lot better.

“He got two strokes, which I think it’s already wrong. He should be giving strokes back to the rest of the amateurs because he is a very, very good player.”

Gareth Bale To Make PGA Tour Golf Debut At Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Just two weeks after retiring from professional soccer, it seems that Gareth Bale’s golf career is already getting up and running. The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Monday confirming that he will be one of 156 amateurs competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 2-5.

Bale is just one of a number of celebrities who is participating in the event alongside the world’s best golfers. Aaron Rodger, an NFL football player for the Green Bay Packers is another name who will participate in the pro-am at the Californian golf course. Reigning US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and world number five and former FedEx Cup Champion Patrick Cantlay are just two of the names who will be teeing it up alongside Bale, Rodgers and co.

Golf in that order.

Gareth Bale to play in PGA Tour event ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/BapJusT3Zf — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) January 23, 2023

Bale’s love for the sport of golf is no secret. During his time with Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League titles, he posed, while on international duty with Wales, with a flag that read, ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order’ – a move which sparked a backlash among supporters of the club.

It is clear that Bale has spent a lot of time on the golf course in recent years. He fully deserves this opportunity at competing in his first PGA Tour event. Who knows, we may even see the Welshman turning pro in the coming months or years – you wouldn’t put it past him.

Gareth Bale’s footballing career may be over, but it seems his golfing one may just be getting started.

Other Content You May Like