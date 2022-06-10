Jeff Siegel picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 have been released. Check out the Jeff Siegel Belmont picks for horse racing below.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes airs live this Saturday on June 11; free Jeff Siegel picks for the Belmont Stakes and expert predictions are posted here. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds for Siegel’s picks are featured below.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Jeff Siegel picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Jeff Siegel Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Jeff Siegel Belmont Picks

During a live YouTube podcast for Xpressbet, Jeff Siegel discussed his picks and predictions for the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Jeremy Plonk. This race is the final leg of the Triple Crown. The track distance is 1 1/2 miles. It is a quarter of a mile longer than the Kentucky Derby.

Early Voting — the winner of the Preakness — is skipping this race to prepare for the Travers Stakes. And Rich Strike, the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby, did not race in the Preakness. Needless to say, there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year.

Regarding the field, eight horses are racing in this year’s event. Rich Strike is making his return. Sportsbooks have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. In order, Jeff Siegel’s top 3 finishers are Rich Strike, Mo Donegal and Nest. Siegel told Plonk, “I don’t need We the People at 2/1 for this race.”

Continue scrolling for Jeff Siegel picks for Belmont Stakes 2022.

Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline | Belmont Stakes 2022 Horse Racing

First off, Rich Strike was the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby. He has 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes, and he is Siegel’s favorite horse here. The horse racing analyst is aware of the criticism for this 3-year-old colt. However, he likes his speed. After watching the final Kentucky Derby race multiple times, Siegel is convinced that Strike’s win was not a fluke. Plus, he is racing from the No. 4 post position at Big Sandy.

Ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this gate number. Blended Citizen was the last horse to win this race at the No. 4 post, and it was back in 2018. Rich Strike has placed in the top 3 of his past two major races.

In January, at the Leonatus Stakes, he came in third place behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. Then, in April, he placed third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. He trailed Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 for this race. At the Kentucky Derby, he finished with a career-best BSF score of 102. That’s why Siegel likes him.



Mo Donegal (+265) at BetOnline | Jeff Siegel Belmont Picks

Next, Mo Donegal has 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. As stated above, Siegel prefers Mo Donegal over We the People. If it’s a deeper, slower and heavier track, Siegel thinks it will make the race more difficult for We the People. The horse racing analyst doesn’t need 2-1 odds when he can choose a horse with 7-2 odds for this event. He thinks Rich Strike, Mo Donegal and Nest are better horses and prices than We the People.

Moreover, Mo Donegal is racing from the No. 6 post position. Eight horses have won the Belmont Stakes from the No. 6 post. The 3-year-old colt placed fifth at the Kentucky Derby. In April, he won the Grade 2 Wood Memoria at Aqueduct, finishing ahead of Early Voting and Skippylongstocking. Then, Mo Donegal came in third place at the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes in February.

Based on six career starts, his best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 96. Although We the People has the best recorded BSF score in the field, Mo Donegal has already won two Grade 2 races. ESPN horse racing analysts are convinced that he’ll place in the top 3 of this final leg race. He placed fifth at the Kentucky Derby, while We the People placed seventh at the Arkansas Derby.



Nest (+750) at BetOnline | Jeff Siegel Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022

Finally, for Siegel’s last pick, he’s targeting Nest to finish somewhere in the top 3. Nest has 8-1 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old filly is racing from the No. 3 post position. Twenty-three fillies have competed in this race since 1867. Though, just three have won the race: Ruthless (1867), Tanya (1905) and Rags to Riches (2007). Unlimited Budget was the last filly to race in the Belmont Stakes. She placed sixth in 2013.

Furthermore, a total of 15 horses have won the Belmont Stakes at the No. 3 post position. In May, Nest placed second at the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks. Of course, she also won the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes in April. Last December, she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes as well.

Nest has finished in the top 3 of all of her entered races. Unfortunately, her best BSF in her racing career is 92. This is the second-lowest score in the field for Saturday’s race. Since Jeff Siegel is avoiding We the People, Nest has to be one of his best value picks for this year’s race.