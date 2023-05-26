Will Ferrell In Talks To Star As John Madden In Biopic ‘Madden’

Will Ferrell is in talks to star as NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden in the sports biopic “Madden,” according to Deadline’s Justin Kroll. Oscar nominee David O. Russell is set to direct the film, which will stem from Amazon/MGM.

Ferrell is circling the role of Madden, the Hall of Fame coach who eventually became an Emmy-winning sports broadcaster.

Written by Cambron Clark, the script was once on the Black List, and Kroll reports Russell had been working on a rewrite before the writer’s strike.

The film will focus on Madden’s rise as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, culminating with a Super Bowl victory in 1977. However, the stress and health issues cut Madden’s coaching career short. However, his second act in broadcasting and video games took his stardom to new heights.

“After being forced into retirement by the Oakland Raiders, fiery former NFL head coach John Madden teams up with a mild-mannered Harvard programmer to rewrite his fading legacy by building the world’s first football video game,” reads Clark’s logline.

John Madden Became One Of Football’s Most Recognized Personalities

At the age of 32, Raiders owner Al Davis promoted Madden to head coach in 1969. In 10 seasons, Madden went 103-32 with a 9-7 postseason record. The Raiders made the playoffs eight times during Madden’s tenure, highlighted by a victory in Super Bowl XI.

Madden retired following the 1978 season. He still owns the most wins in Raiders history.

In 1979, Madden stepped into the booth ad a color commentator with CBS. From 1979-2008, Madden worked for CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC, calling 11 Super Bowls in his career. Madden is best known for his partnership with Pat Summerall.

In 1988, Madden lent his name, image, and likeness to EA Sports for a football video game. The result became the Madden NFL franchise, the most popular football video game of all time.

