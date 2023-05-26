NFL News and Rumors

Will Ferrell In Talks To Star As John Madden In Biopic ‘Madden’

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arizona Cardinals vs Oakland Raiders - October 22, 2006

Will Ferrell is in talks to star as NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden in the sports biopic “Madden,” according to Deadline’s Justin Kroll. Oscar nominee David O. Russell is set to direct the film, which will stem from Amazon/MGM.

Will Ferrell Circling John Madden Role

Ferrell is circling the role of Madden, the Hall of Fame coach who eventually became an Emmy-winning sports broadcaster.

Written by Cambron Clark, the script was once on the Black List, and Kroll reports Russell had been working on a rewrite before the writer’s strike.

The film will focus on Madden’s rise as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, culminating with a Super Bowl victory in 1977. However, the stress and health issues cut Madden’s coaching career short. However, his second act in broadcasting and video games took his stardom to new heights.

“After being forced into retirement by the Oakland Raiders, fiery former NFL head coach John Madden teams up with a mild-mannered Harvard programmer to rewrite his fading legacy by building the world’s first football video game,” reads Clark’s logline.

John Madden Became One Of Football’s Most Recognized Personalities

At the age of 32, Raiders owner Al Davis promoted Madden to head coach in 1969. In 10 seasons, Madden went 103-32 with a 9-7 postseason record. The Raiders made the playoffs eight times during Madden’s tenure, highlighted by a victory in Super Bowl XI.

Madden retired following the 1978 season. He still owns the most wins in Raiders history.

In 1979, Madden stepped into the booth ad a color commentator with CBS. From 1979-2008, Madden worked for CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC, calling 11 Super Bowls in his career. Madden is best known for his partnership with Pat Summerall.

In 1988, Madden lent his name, image, and likeness to EA Sports for a football video game. The result became the Madden NFL franchise, the most popular football video game of all time.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

Ex Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Admits Smoking Weed Before Games, Wants To Retire A Steeler

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12min
NFL News and Rumors
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden
Jon Gruden Brought In By Saints To Help Derek Carr
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  53min
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up
DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds: Cowboys, Chiefs Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Suspended Lions’ WR Jameson Williams Says he was Unaware of NFL Policy Following Gambling Violation
Author image Colin Lynch  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
matt corral in action last preseason as a rookie (1)
Carolina Panthers’ Matt Corral Maintains Perspective After Going From 3rd-Round Savior To 3rd-String QB
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo Underwent Foot Surgery In March
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top