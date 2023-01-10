Jon Rahm Questions Golf Rankings System and Believes He Is The Best Player In The World

After winning his third tournament in his last three starts, Jon Rahm believes he is the best golfer in the world right now. However, the Spaniard remains fifth in the golf world rankings and feels the new ranking system doesn’t reflect how well he has played and how he has been the best golfer on tour since August.

Jon Rahm Believes Revamped World Rankings System Is Majorly Flawed

Following his sensational comeback win on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Jon Rahm feels he is the best player in the world right now on current form. Rahm has won three times in his last five tournament starts, and feels he has been the best and most consistent golfer on tour since August.

Rahm came from seven shots back after 54 holes to win by two stokes over Collin Morikawa, thanks to a quite remarkable final round of -10 par from the Spanish golfing superstar. Sunday’s victory was a comeback of the ages from Rahm, but he remains in fifth place in the Official World Golf Rankings, despite this win and three wins in his last five starts.

The 28-year-old is frustrated at the world golf rankings system and doesn’t believe that the revamped system reflects how he is playing right now. Rahm has been the best golfer in the world since August, of that there is no doubt, but this clearly isn’t reflected in the world rankings, which is where Rahm’s frustrations lie.

The former major champion won both the DP World Tour Championship and Spanish Open at the back end of 2022, as well of course adding the Sentry Tournament of Champions to his CV this past weekend. Rahm has now won 17 events worldwide as a professional golfer, including eight on the PGA Tour.

The 2021 US Open Champion previously called the new revamped rankings system “laughable” as he doesn’t believe that priority should be placed on the depth of the field ahead of the ranks of the players involved in each particular event.

Rahm Feels He Is The Best Golfer In The World Right Now

Rahm has every right to be aggrieved at the world golf rankings system. It is hard to argue with him that he has been the best player in the world for five or six months now.

The Spaniard believes that if the rankings system hadn’t have had it’s revamp last year, then he would be right in the mix for world number one, if not actually at the summit of world golf:

“Had they not changed the world ranking points [system] I would have been pretty damn close [to world No.1] right now. But in my mind, I feel like since August I’ve been the best player in the world.

“Earlier in the year clearly Scottie (Scheffler) was that player, then Rory (McIlroy) was that player, and I feel like right now it’s been me. Anybody, any given year can get a hot three, four months and get to that spot.”

Rahm remains in fifth place in the Official World Golf Rankings, despite winning three tournaments in his last five starts. The American Patrick Cantlay is still ahead of Rahm in fourth place, despite not winning a tournament since August. Rahm has won three tournaments since Cantlay lasted tasted victory.

The Open champion Cameron Smith sits in third, Masters winner Scottie Scheffler sits in second with Rory McIlroy, the reigning FedEx Cup champion sitting at the top of the world golf rankings.

However, it is only a matter of time before Rahm gets back to world number one again if he continues to play like he has been of late.

