The South Carolina Gamecocks football program has made a significant leap in the 2024 recruiting class rankings, securing a top-5 spot after Josiah Thompson’s commitment. The Dillon High School offensive tackle and No. 60 player in the nation chose to stay home, picking the Gamecocks over other powerhouse programs like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee.

Thompson Helps Form “Great Wall of Carolina”

Thompson’s commitment marks the Gamecocks’ success in recruiting top in-state college football prospects. His decision followed those of fellow offensive linemen Kam Pringle and Blake Franks, as well as Mazeo Bennett, forming an impressive group dubbed the “Great Wall of Carolina.” According to On3, this surge in talent has propelled the Gamecocks to the fifth-ranked 2024 recruiting class so far.

During the announcement ceremony at his school, Thompson shared his thoughts on choosing South Carolina: “They have amazing coaches, an amazing staff. It is also, for me, being able to represent my home state. I can do something great in my home state.”

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound prospect sees potential for greatness with the Gamecocks, acknowledging the supportive atmosphere provided by head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.

Gamecocks In-State Recruiting Paying Dividends

Thompson’s commitment also highlights the Gamecocks’ successful in-state recruiting efforts. With four of the top seven players in South Carolina now committed to the program, it’s clear that Coach Beamer’s influence is resonating with local talent.

Thompson’s connection with the coaching staff, particularly Beamer and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, played a pivotal role in his decision.

“He’s awesome,” Thompson said of Beamer. “He’s fun to be around. He is easy to communicate with. He’s genuine. You can talk to him about anything. He takes time out of his day to check on you, to check on your family. That’s what I love about coach Beamer.”

Thompson’s commitment adds to an already promising offensive line group. Joining forces with Pringle and Franks, the trio is poised to make an immediate impact on the field. All three players plan to enroll early, allowing them to integrate into the program and begin building chemistry with their teammates.

Bright Future Ahead for South Carolina

The Gamecocks’ recent recruiting success signals a bright future for the program. As the 2024 class takes shape, the team’s focus on in-state talent is paying dividends. With Thompson’s commitment, South Carolina has solidified a strong foundation for continued success in the coming years.

It’s evident that the Gamecocks’ rise in the recruiting rankings is no fluke. The combination of an exceptional coaching staff, talented in-state prospects, and a clear vision for the program’s future has South Carolina on the right track. As the “Great Wall of Carolina” takes form, the Gamecocks are poised to achieve great things on the gridiron.

