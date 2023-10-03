In a move that seems dipped in a rich sauce of rivalry and jest, Lou Holtz, the venerable former Notre Dame coach, orchestrated a curious shakeup in his most recent team rankings, positioning the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9, a puzzling five places down from their previous spot at No. 4. Hilariously, this drop comes not in the wake of a loss, but rather during the Buckeyes’ bye week.

Ryan Day vs. Lou Holtz Beef Continues

There’s an undercurrent of tension that’s becoming increasingly conspicuous between Holtz and Ohio State, particularly its head coach, Ryan Day. The Buckeyes’ No. 4 spot on Holtz’s list was already a matter of discourse, considering it came on the heels of their thrilling last-minute triumph against Notre Dame.

In light of the victory, Holtz’s recent rankings appear all the more bewildering to fans and critics alike.

Day, a man whose loyalty and belief in his team is overt and unapologetic, had previously fired a salvo in Holtz’s direction post that victorious game against Notre Dame.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now,” he declared in a widely circulated moment, unabashedly taking umbrage with Holtz’s prior comments about the Ohio State team and their toughness, or alleged lack thereof, on “The Pat McAfee Show”.

Not one to back down, Holtz has remained staunch in his critique of Ohio State. “Notre Dame was the better football team,” he contended even in the aftermath of their defeat, upholding his belief in the physicality deficit of Day’s unit.

Holtz extends respect towards Day, acknowledging his laudable coaching and offensive acumen but stops short of labeling the Buckeyes as a ‘great’ team. The descent in rankings during a week in which they did not, and could not, lose, is perhaps a coded continuation of this dialogue, executed through the medium of poll rankings.

Ohio State at 9 – A Great Troll Job?

It’s a move that left many wondering whether Holtz’s present ranking of Ohio State an extension of this very public back-and-forth, or is it a genuine reflection of his belief in the current college football landscape.

Lou Holtz put the #Buckeyes 4 on his FWAA/NFF Super 16 ballot. pic.twitter.com/SMHOqoZ4ce — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) September 24, 2023

Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Florida State, Penn State, and Oklahoma now eclipse Ohio State in Holtz’s evaluations.

While the Associated Press (AP) holds Ohio State firmly in the 4th position, Holtz’s deviation from this stance is marked and, to some, provocatively contrary. This difference in assessment – between a major news organization like the AP and a seasoned, respected coach like Holtz – provides a fascinating subplot to an already enthralling college football season.

