Miami Dolphins Pick Up QB Tua Tagovailoa’s 5th Year Option

The Miami Dolphins ended any lingering speculation about who their 2023 QB1 will be.

The team picked up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option on Friday, March 10, 2023, well ahead of the NFL imposed May 2, 2023 deadline.

Tua’s persistent and scary injuries in 2022 overshadowed an otherwise great season.

Tua's 2022 season: #1 in YPA (8.9)

#1 in deep pass EPA/att (+0.92)

#2 in EPA/att (+0.18)

#2 in first down rate (38.5%)

#2 in third down EPA/att (+0.29)

#2 in passer rating (105.5)

#3 in TD/att (6.3%)

#4 in red zone success rate (48.1%)

#5 in success rate (48.7%) pic.twitter.com/FdVT4UBIaR — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 10, 2023

The important thing for Tua and for the Dolphins is to protect him and keep him upright in 2023.

Will This Stop The Tom Brady To Miami Rumors?

Even though Tom Brady shut down rumors of his comeback, many still believe he could unretire and become a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Former #Patriots QB and current broadcaster Scott Zolak says that Tom Brady to the #Dolphins “is in play” “Brady may go to Miami. I think that’s in play. I do. I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play. You can sit there and look… https://t.co/PD6lg6hSvU pic.twitter.com/TbrX3Qq76H — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 9, 2023

It seems hard for NFL fans to let go of Tom Brady so the narrative of him unretiring and joining whatever team may need him seems to be a persistent headline.

The Dolphins Need A Backup Quarterback

Many NFL teams need backup quarterbacks going into the 2023 season.

There are plenty of free agents to consider, including Teddy Bridgewater who was the Dolphins’ QB2 in 2022.

He signed a one-year deal worth $6.5 million for 2022.

Will the Dolphins negotiate another deal with the 30-year-old Bridgewater?

There are a host of free-agent quarterbacks younger than Bridgewater that the Dolphins could add.

Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield are a few of the big names.

Among the over-30 crowd, the Dolphins could reunite with Jacoby Brissett who was with the team in 2021.

There is also Carson Wentz.

Clearing Cap Space To Add Talented Players Around Tua

Not only are the Dolphins the first team to exercise the fifth-year option on their quarterback drafted in 2020, but they also are working hard to clear cap space to build a team around him.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s contract is being restructured prior to next week’s free agency period to give the Dolphins wiggle room.

Dolphins remain extremely committed to Tua Tagovailoa as starting QB and a look at what they could do in free agency as they create cap space. More from @nflnetwork NFL Now. pic.twitter.com/1z1Wl9HkxL — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 10, 2023

If Tua stays healthy, this young team will be fun to watch in 2023 with second-year head coach Mike McDaniel back at the helm after a challenging year of coaching experience under his belt.

The AFC East is becoming increasingly competitive with the perennial favorite Buffalo and the rebuilding New England and New York Jets teams so the Dolphins finishing second in the division in 2022 with a 9-8 record shocked many.

