Things are hotting up on the 2024 recruiting trail, and three-star tackle, Zuri Madison, has sparked speculation that he may be heading to Miami. The Lexington, Kentucky, athlete took to social media today hinting at his upcoming official visit to the University of Miami later in June. Madison is Kentucky’s top-rated player, according to 247 Sports.

Madison Now Leaning Miami After Early Kentucky Lead

Early projections had Zuri Madison staying local with the Kentucky Wildcats. However, the odds seem to be shifting in favor of the Miami Hurricanes. The visit, scheduled from June 23rd to June 25th, appears to be a significant factor behind this shift.

Alex Mirabal, the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Miami, could well be the driving force behind this potential move. Last week, Mirabal witnessed Madison’s prowess during a practice session at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. Evidently impressed, Mirabal pushed for an official visit, which seems to have been granted.

Miami Stands Above Ten Other Offers

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and weighing in at 277 pounds, Madison’s size and athleticism make him an impressive addition to any college football offensive line. As of now, it seems the Hurricanes might have successfully lured this promising prospect away from his home state.

Madison has been inundated with offers, showcasing his widespread demand. From the Miami Hurricanes to the Arkansas Razorbacks, eleven football programs have made their interest in Madison known. The distance factor seems to hold little sway over Madison’s decision, as Miami stands close to 900 miles from his current locale.

Still, it’s worth noting that the University of Kentucky also remains in the picture. They too have extended an offer to Madison. The team’s close proximity, being situated in his home state, may have been an initial attraction. However, it appears that Miami’s allure may be too strong to resist.

This shift in favor of Miami shows a potential deviation from Madison’s initial plan. It’s clear that Madison’s official visit to Miami at the end of June could be the pivotal moment in his recruitment journey.

