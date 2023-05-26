College Football

Miami Football Recruiting: 3-Star OT Zuri Madison Schedules End of June Official Visit, Hurricanes in the Lead for Commitment

David Evans
zuri madison miami

Things are hotting up on the 2024 recruiting trail, and three-star tackle, Zuri Madison, has sparked speculation that he may be heading to Miami. The Lexington, Kentucky, athlete took to social media today hinting at his upcoming official visit to the University of Miami later in June. Madison is Kentucky’s top-rated player, according to 247 Sports.

Madison Now Leaning Miami After Early Kentucky Lead

Early projections had Zuri Madison staying local with the Kentucky Wildcats. However, the odds seem to be shifting in favor of the Miami Hurricanes. The visit, scheduled from June 23rd to June 25th, appears to be a significant factor behind this shift.

Alex Mirabal, the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Miami, could well be the driving force behind this potential move. Last week, Mirabal witnessed Madison’s prowess during a practice session at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. Evidently impressed, Mirabal pushed for an official visit, which seems to have been granted.

Miami Stands Above Ten Other Offers

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and weighing in at 277 pounds, Madison’s size and athleticism make him an impressive addition to any college football offensive line.  As of now, it seems the Hurricanes might have successfully lured this promising prospect away from his home state.

Madison has been inundated with offers, showcasing his widespread demand. From the Miami Hurricanes to the Arkansas Razorbacks, eleven football programs have made their interest in Madison known. The distance factor seems to hold little sway over Madison’s decision, as Miami stands close to 900 miles from his current locale.

Still, it’s worth noting that the University of Kentucky also remains in the picture. They too have extended an offer to Madison. The team’s close proximity, being situated in his home state, may have been an initial attraction. However, it appears that Miami’s allure may be too strong to resist.

This shift in favor of Miami shows a potential deviation from Madison’s initial plan. It’s clear that Madison’s official visit to Miami at the end of June could be the pivotal moment in his recruitment journey.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
