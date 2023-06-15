Kevin Riley, the 4-star running back sensation from Tuscaloosa, is poised to redefine Miami Hurricanes Football recruiting. The Hurricane’s keen eye has singled out Riley, making him their top priority. His skills have the potential to galvanize the Miami offense, generating a ripple effect throughout the team. But can the Canes really lure Alabama native Riley out of Tuscaloosa?



All-Round RB Kevin Riley Set for Miami Visit

In the midst of an impressive high school career, Riley is all set for his official visit to Miami this weekend. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back has dazzled college football scouts with his all-around skill set. Whether it’s his raw power, lightning speed, or deft receiving, he is touted as the ultimate all-purpose back, a prized prospect in the 2024 class.

“There’s no need to hold Kevin back in any game scenario,” Tuscaloosa County coach Adam Winegarden raved, adding further allure to Riley’s prospects. The young star’s performance statistics amplify his coach’s confidence. With a stellar junior year tallying 1,306 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 203 carries, Riley was a standout player.

Miami’s Top Priority at RB?

Recruitment interest from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, and Arkansas, among others, further validates the attention Riley is garnering. Yet, Miami seems to be making the most meaningful strides, leaving a deep impression on Riley.

“The Miami team and staff have made it clear that I’m their number one priority,” said Riley, offering insight into the ongoing recruitment process.

Miami’s new running back coach, Tim Harris Jr., has been instrumental in this pursuit. The two have built a solid rapport, with Riley acknowledging Harris as “a pretty cool guy.” The mutual respect and understanding shared between player and coach can often tip the scales in favor of a school during the recruitment process.

Furthermore, chatter around Tuscaloosa suggests that some influential figures in Riley’s life are advocating for a change of scenery. This sentiment could push Miami ahead of Nick Saban’s Alabama in the running for this prime recruit.

Ranked fourth among running backs by ESPN, seventh in Alabama, and 61st nationally, Riley is a sought-after player with immense potential. His versatility, which could see him play some slot receiver, is an added bonus that few recruits can match.

Coach Winegarden confidently concluded, “Given the right college program and consistent performance, Kevin could evolve into a stellar player on the Division 1 stage.”

