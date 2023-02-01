Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor To Coach The Ultimate Fighter?

Michael Chandler has thrown his name into the hat to be Conor McGregor’s next opponent. The American MMA star would relish the opportunity to coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with the Irishman before fighting him later this year in the UFC.

Michael Chandler Wants To Coach The Ultimate Fighter With Conor McGregor

Former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC fighter, Michael Chandler, has thrown his name into the hat to be Conor McGregor’s next opponent.

It has been rumoured that McGregor will be a coach on the next season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. Whoever the other coach is McGregor will then fight at a later date. Michael Chandler wants to be that guy.

There has been serious speculation that the Irishman will return to competitive MMA action at some stage this year. Earlier this week it was rumoured that ‘Notorious’ would return to the octagon in a fight with UFC veteran Tony Ferguson, as well as coaching with the California man on TUF.

Jorge Masvidal too wants to fight Conor McGregor next, but seems to think the Irishman doesn’t want it. Chandler is another MMA star who would relish the opportunity of facing McGregor in his next fight if the opportunity presented itself.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith on the Believe You Me podcast, Chandler revealed that the McGregor vs Ferguson fight was purely speculation and that he too has been contacted as a potential coach on TUF.

“I know for sure that was definitely just a tweet thrown out there to see if it gained any traction,” the Missouri man said regarding a potential McGregor vs Ferguson clash.

“That’s been in the talks,” he added of The Ultimate Fighter. “Obviously everybody knows I would be down. Me, Conor on TUF whether it be four-six weeks or however long we’d be filming that thing. The tension, the rivalry, the competition, the trash talk, just the animosity that would be built up and then going into a training camp and then fight later on after the show.

“I want the fight. Everyone knows that. The fans want the fight, Dana has gone public saying he wants that fight, so the UFC wants the fight. I’ve actually heard from numerous UFC people that it’s the fight that people are talking about. Man, huge fight. Can you imagine the first round? Can you imagine The Foggy Dew and then my song comes on and we go out there? Just two dudes trying to finish each other in the first round. Massive.”

One concern over the potential McGregor vs Chandler fight is what weight it would be at. The Tennessee resident is a career 155-pound fighter, with McGregor looking like he is more likely to fight at welterweight or even middleweight upon his return.

However, that doesn’t seem to present a problem to Michael Chandler. The 36-year-old revealed on the Believe You Me podcast that he would be happy to move to welterweight to face the two-division UFC champion:

“I’m always around that 185-190 clip. So 170lb, for me, would be a dream come true. I don’t like making 155lb. The only reason I can make 155lb is just good, old-fashioned 12 weeks of diet, exercise, discipline, and a little bit of dehydration at the end, so why not do 170lb? I still think I’m bigger than Conor at this point, even with his regimen that he’s been on.”

A fight between Chandler and McGregor would be nothing short of sensational. Both men carry insane knockout power, as well as many other attributes. McGregor vs Chandler would be an epic fight and a great stylistic match-up. Should the opportunity present itself to Chandler, he has insisted that he won’t pass it up.

Fingers crossed Conor McGregor is back in action at some stage this year, whether the opponent in the oppositive corner is Michael Chandler or not. UFC fans can avail of various UFC free bets by checking out the The Sports Daily website.

