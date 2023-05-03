There is not a hotter tipster in the horse racing world than Michelle Yu right now. Yu has tipped the winners of the last FIVE Grade 1 races, and she is back again with her tips for the Kentucky Derby. Let’s jump right in and take a look at Michelle Yu’s Kentucky Derby picks for 2023.

Michelle Yu is a horse racing analyst who has featured on several TV channels including FOX, NBC and TVG. She is well connected in racing circles, having worked for top trainer Steve Asmussen and is married to Ryan Hanson, another trainer.

Yu’s tips on the Kentucky Derby are eagerly anticipated by racing fans, especially since her last five Grade 1 tips have found their way into the winner’s circle. Can Michelle Yu keep her hot streak going? Let’s check out her tips for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Practical Move (+1000)

Work of the Day from @santaanitapark—Practical Move worked 5 Furlongs in 59.60 on April 28th, 2023, for trainer @timyakteen. pic.twitter.com/6zDwIIuvy2 — XBTV (@WatchXBTV) April 28, 2023

Michelle Yu believes Practical Move could be the horse to beat when the stalls open for the ‘most exciting two minutes in sports’ on Saturday. Yu believes that Practical Move’s racing style will be ideally suited to the Kentucky Derby. Horses that keep up with the pace have had success at Churchill Downs over the years, and Practical Move will do exactly that as it seeks to cross the finish line in front.

Practical Move is the top rated horse in the race in terms of the Equibase Speed Figure and trainer Tim Yakteen will be sure to have him firing on all cylinders come raceday. Jockey, Ramon Vazquez sat aboard the colt on its Santa Anita Derby win, and will be looking to get his first Kentucky Derby victory. Coming out of post 10, watch out for Practical Move to keep Michelle Yu’s hot streak going on Saturday at odds of +1000.

Michelle Yu’s longshot in the race is Skinner at +2000. “Skinner has a female family that is slanted toward speed,” Yu says. “But with that said he gives the impression of a three-year-old who will perform well at the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby distance.”

Skinner took four attempts to get off the mark, and has only managed a couple of third places in graded company so far. However, Yu believes that the horse will improve for its recent run. She believes it has shown staying power that would be ideal over this trip and jockey Juan Hernandez could be the one to coax it out of him.

If it’s a longshot you’re after for the Kentucky Derby, Michelle Yu believes Skinner should see of your money at a big price.

Tapit Trice (+600) (FADE)

One horse Michelle Yu does not like is Tapit Trice. Michelle’s advice to FADE Tapit Trice means that she believes you should be opposing the second favorite in the Kentucky Derby.

Yu believes that jockey Luis Saez is the reason to avoid the gray colt. She says that despite appearing in ten Kentucky Derbies, Saez has only mustered one third place finish and that was after the disqualification of Medina Spirit. Yu is worried that coming out of post 5, there will be traffic issues for Tapit Trice, and she is not sure Saez can handle it.

If you want to oppose Michelle Yu, this is your chance to do so. Tapit Trice can be backed at +600.

