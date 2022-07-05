MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 5)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place on July 5, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch on Tuesday.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 5

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +355 parlay odds at BetOnline.

RELATED: The Best Parlay Betting Apps

How to Bet on the MLB Games Today

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier.

The MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore betting sites.

Click here to get your MLB free bets and free bonus cash Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your MLB betting bonus in free bets Place your free MLB bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best MLB Online Sportsbooks

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 5

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 5): NY Mets -1.5 (-135)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Mets to beat the Cincinnati Reds by -1.5 runs. The New York Mets are going to be coming into this one at 50-30 and have the second-best record in all of the National League. The Cincinnati Reds have arguably been the worst team in all of baseball as they currently have the worst record in the National League at 27-52.

We could be a bit worrisome here because Max Scherzer is going to make his first start since coming back from an injury, but he looked great in his rehab outings and he was also one of the better pitchers in baseball before going down with the injury. He had a 2.54 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.

For a Cincinnati Reds team that has one of the worst hitting stats in all of baseball, this is the perfect time for the Mets to come away with an easy win.

RELATED: Offshore Sports Betting Guide

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 5): Miami Marlins ML (-135)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Miami Marlins to beat the Los Angeles Angels outright. The reason behind this pick is because Sandy Alcantara is the best pitcher in all of baseball this season. He’s going to be coming into this with a 1.95 ERA and a WHIP under 1. What he’s been able to do for Miami this season has been nothing short of impressive and he has a legitimate argument that he should be the Cy Young right now.

When also factoring in that the Los Angeles Angels currently have the fifth worst team batting average in all of baseball .233, this is the perfect time for Sandy Alcantara to continue being the best pitcher in the league. The Miami Marlins do struggle at times offensively, but they should be able to get things going a bit here.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

MLB Parlay Picks for (July 5): NY Yankees ML (-190)

For our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates outright. The Yankees have been the best in all of baseball throughout the season as they currently have the best record in the league by a wide margin at 58-22. They’re coming off an impressive series against the Cleveland Guardians where they were able to take two out of three.

This two-game set for the Yankee should be one where they could potentially sit a few different guys to get them ready for their next upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox, but that won’t mean much either way. The Yankees have been the best offensive team in the league this season and that’s been evident by their league-leading 133 home runs.