MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (July 6)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place on July 6, come check out our MLB picks and parlays

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today July 6

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +284 parlay odds

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today July 6

We're going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (July 6): Cleveland Guardians ML (-180)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Cleveland Guardians to beat the Detroit Tigers outright. The Tigers have been one of the more below-average teams in all of baseball to start the season and although the Guardians haven’t necessarily played well throughout the first three games of this series, it’s the perfect time for them to get a win here with Shane Bieber getting the start.

In a 164 plate appearance sample size, Shane Bieber has held hitters in the current Cleveland Guardians lineup to just a .191 batting average and has a strikeout percentage above 31%.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (July 6): Toronto Blue Jays ML (-180)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays on the moneyline against the Oakland Athletics. The Toronto Blue Jays lost a disappointing game on Monday and Tuesday night in the first two games of this series, 5-1 and 5-3. For an Athletics team that is arguably the worst in all of baseball, it’s certainly a disappointment that the Blue Jays have lost the first two games of this three-game set.

Number-wise, the Oakland Athletics have undoubtedly been the worst team in all of baseball. They currently have the worst team batting average in the league at .212 and also have the eighth-worst team ERA in the league at 4.32. Toronto should be able to figure them out and at least get one win on the road in this series.

MLB Parlay Picks for (July 6): NY Mets ML (-170)

With our final MLB betting pick of the night, we’re going to go with the New York Mets to beat the Cincinnati Reds outright. The New York Mets lost a disappointing game on Tuesday night as they ended up losing 1-0 on a walk-off base hit from Cincinnati. However, they should come out and be able to get a win here. This is going to be the third game of a three-game series and the winter is going to win the series. New York hasn’t necessarily played great the past few weeks, but it would be unlikely if they lose a series to Cincinnati.

Graham Ashcraft is going to be on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds and he’s coming off an outing where he gave up seven runs in only 2.1 innings pitched against a Chicago Cubs team that might have the worst offense in the league.