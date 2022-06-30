MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 30)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place on Thursday, June 30, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch on Wednesday.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today June 30

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +364 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today June 30

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 30): Milwaukee Brewers ML (-130)

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Milwaukee Brewers to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates outright. The Pirates are going to be coming into this one after an impressive 8-7 win against the Washington Nationals, but are still 15 games below .500. The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be coming into this one at 44-33 and have won seven out of their last 10 games.

The Brewers are coming off an impressive 2 game series sweep against a tough Tampa Bay Rays team and if they were able to take care of business against them, they should be able to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates

Adrian Houser is going to be on the mound here for the Milwaukee Brewers and he’s held hitters in the current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup to just a .206 batting average and an exit velocity below 87 MPH.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (June 30): Seattle Mariners ML (-190)

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Seattle Mariners to beat the Oakland Athletics outright. The Oakland Athletics have arguably been the worst team in all of baseball and undoubtedly the worst in the American League. The Seattle Mariners haven’t necessarily been much better than them, but the Mariners recently have been playing great baseball and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The reason behind this pick is because of how well Seattle has played recently as they’re coming off two impressive series wins against both the Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles. The Oakland Athletics are 3-7 in their last 10 games and just recently got swept against the New York Yankees in a recent series.

Logan Gilbert is going to be on the mound here for the Seattle Mariners and he’s been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season. He’s going to be coming into this one with a 2.44 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and an 8-3 record.

MLB Parlay Picks for (June 30): Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-140)

With our final MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the San Diego Padres outright. The Dodgers haven’t necessarily been playing great baseball recently as they’ve only managed to win six out of their last 10 games. However, they’re coming off a disappointing series against the Colorado Rockies and that should be a wake-up call for them.

They’re only 1.5 games in front of the second-place San Diego Padres and these are going to be huge games not only for the standings right now, but come playoff time.

The Dodgers have one of the best offenses in all of baseball as they currently have the ninth-best team batting average at .252 and have also belted 92 home runs, which ranks them 10th in the league. Their offense is going to have to show up in this one if they want to beat a tough San Diego Padres squad.