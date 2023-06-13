2023 NBA Finals: Three Fun Facts About Nuggets Historic Victory

The 2022-2023 NBA season is over, thanks to the Denver Nuggets defeating the Miami Heat to win their first championship in franchise history. Here, we explore three fun facts about the 2023 NBA Finals.

1. Nikola Jokic Lowest-drafted Player To Win Finals MVP

Started from the bottom, now he’s here 📈 Nikola Jokic became the lowest draft pick in NBA history (No. 41 in 2014) to win NBA Finals MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kfvuiZIo78 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was as good as advertised, averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the finals. Jokic was awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. Jokic becomes the lowest-drafted player in NBA history to win Finals MVP. Jokic was drafted 41st overall in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Jokic surpasses Dennis Johnson, who previously held the record after winning Finals MVP as the 29th overall pick.

2. Nikola Jokic Led Playoffs In Points, Rebounds, And Assists

Jokic is Mr. Do-it-All for the Nuggets, and his efforts paid off with an NBA Championship. Jokic led the Nuggets in points, rebounds, and assists during the postseason. What’s even more impressive is Jokic led the entire league in points, rebounds, and assists this postseason, becoming the first player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. Jokic finished with 600 points, 269 rebounds, and 190 assists.

3. Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray Become One Of The Most Effective Duos In Finals’ History

Jokic is fantastic, but he’s even better alongside his running mate, Jamal Murray. Jokic and Murray form one of the best five best tandems in the NBA. Jokic and Murray combined to average 56.1 points per game in the NBA Finals. That ranks third all-time, behind Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant of the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers, and Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of the 2017 Golden State Warriors.

