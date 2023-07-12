NBA News and Rumors

NBA Summer League: Opening Weekend Provides Record Viewership

Dan Girolamo
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson

The 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League experienced record-high viewership in its opening weekend. Thanks to the debut of San Antonio Spurs’ number-one pick, Victor Wembanyama, the league announced that Summer League 2023 opening weekend was the most-watched ever on ESPN networks with an average of 456,000 viewers.

NBA Summer League: Opening Weekend Provides Record Viewership

The hype behind Wembanyama is as real as it gets, evidenced by the high viewership.

Last Friday, Wembanyama’s debut against the Charlotte Hornets was sold out.

The Thomas & Mack Center, the site of Wembanyama’s debut, sold all 17,500 tickets the day before the game. This was the second time a summer league contest sold out the day before a game, with the first coming in 2019 with Zion Williamson’s debut with the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA Social Views Set Record

In addition to the ESPN viewership, the NBA social accounts and NBA app delivered record social and digital engagement thanks to Summer League opening weekend, Opening weekend, NBA Con, and the announcement of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The NBA’s social media accounts and the NBA App received 300 million video views over the opening weekend. It received the most unique visitor ever in the NBA App during the offseason (Friday and Sunday).

Wembanyama’s debut alone received 72 million views.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
