The 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League experienced record-high viewership in its opening weekend. Thanks to the debut of San Antonio Spurs’ number-one pick, Victor Wembanyama, the league announced that Summer League 2023 opening weekend was the most-watched ever on ESPN networks with an average of 456,000 viewers.

NBA Summer League: Opening Weekend Provides Record Viewership

Opening weekend of NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 was the most-watched EVER on ESPN Networks with an average 456K viewers. pic.twitter.com/0ZI5ukpTpd — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 11, 2023

The hype behind Wembanyama is as real as it gets, evidenced by the high viewership.

Last Friday, Wembanyama’s debut against the Charlotte Hornets was sold out.

The Thomas & Mack Center, the site of Wembanyama’s debut, sold all 17,500 tickets the day before the game. This was the second time a summer league contest sold out the day before a game, with the first coming in 2019 with Zion Williamson’s debut with the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA Social Views Set Record

Driven by Victor Wembanyama’s debut (72M video views), In-Season Tournament announcement & NBA Con, opening weekend delivered record social & digital engagement 📱 NBA App’s most unique visitors during the offseason EVER (Fri. & Sun.) 📈300M video views on @NBA social & NBA App pic.twitter.com/67M3XTHyRv — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 11, 2023

In addition to the ESPN viewership, the NBA social accounts and NBA app delivered record social and digital engagement thanks to Summer League opening weekend, Opening weekend, NBA Con, and the announcement of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The NBA’s social media accounts and the NBA App received 300 million video views over the opening weekend. It received the most unique visitor ever in the NBA App during the offseason (Friday and Sunday).

Wembanyama’s debut alone received 72 million views.

NBA Betting Guides 2023