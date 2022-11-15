Head coach Josh McDaniels has come under scrutiny following Las Vegas’ disappointing 2-7 start.

The Raiders are fresh off of an ugly 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, which featured a newly hired head coach calling his first-ever game from the sidelines.

Despite the slow start, McDaniels has received assurances from the front office that he will remain the head coach in 2023.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels Disappoints

McDaniels is off to a rough start during his second stint as head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. After signing Devante Adams in the offseason, the Raiders had the potential to become a playoff-caliber team.

However, under McDaniels, Las Vegas is off to a 2-7 start with the worst record in the AFC West.

Their loss to the Colts gives them only a 1% chance to make the playoffs this year.

While the Raiders are just one year removed from a playoff berth, owner Mark Davis isn’t ready to pull the plug on his new head coach just yet.

Despite the 2-7 record, Davis recently made a public statement to show his full support for McDaniels.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Davis told ESPN.

“People in today’s world want instant gratification,” he continued. “The guy’s coached nine games. We’re 2-7, not the results we’re looking for but at the same time we’ve lost six one-score games with the ball and a chance to win at the end.”

If Davis chooses to fire McDaniels, he would have to pay a 3-year buyout, which many believe is what’s saving his head coaching job.

McDaniels’ exact contract is unclear but he signed on for a better deal than he had with the New England Patriots, who were paying the offensive coordinator $4 million per year at the time.

Twitter Wants Las Vegas Raiders to fire McDaniels

While McDaniels seems to have job security, for now, fans took to Twitter pleading with the Raiders to get rid of their new head coach.

After a heartbreaking loss on Sunday, an emotional Derek Carr told reporters that he was “frustrated” with the way that the season has progressed.

The Raiders have fallen apart, blowing big leads, getting shut out by a three-win team (New Orleans Saints), and have displayed a lack of discipline throughout the season.

As a result, Raiders fans have had enough.

Many fans took to Twitter bashing the head coach after losing to first-time head coach of the Indianapolis Colts Jeff Saturday.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

Josh McDaniels arriving to work tomorrow knowing Mark Davis ain’t paying a 3 year buyout pic.twitter.com/u3T4e3NTjn — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 14, 2022

Every week the NFL should hire a guy off the couch and see if they can beat Josh McDaniels — Sloppy 6’5” (@ColeyMick) November 14, 2022

If Josh McDaniels isn’t fired tomorrow, Mark Davis needs to sell the team. — Just a Southern Sports Fan (@CJE_NFL) November 14, 2022

Josh McDaniels would be a “fantastic” magician in Las Vegas. He’s already made a playoff team disappear in his first act. — Raider Posts (@RaiderPosts) November 14, 2022

McDaniels as a Raiders Head Coach

Many Raiders fans would like to see the head coach gone.

After going 10-7 last season without Adams, fans aren’t accepting McDaniels’ “building” speech.

The Raiders have a championship-caliber team but for some reason can’t get their season together.

Under McDaniels, Las Vegas has managed to blow a 20+ point lead and three 17+ point leads.

The Raiders’ two wins have come against the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.