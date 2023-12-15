NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Back The Bills

Dan Girolamo
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Greg Rousseau

For Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, we’re backing the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. Inside, we examine our NFL Week 15 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Against the Spread

San Francisco 49ers -12 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the football during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The number one team in our power rankings is the San Francisco 49ers. When healthy, the 49ers have been virtually unbeatable all season. The 49ers are 18-2 SU and 14-6 ATS when Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel start.

San Francisco had a hiccup in the middle of the season, losing three straight games. Every good team will struggle at some point during the season. It’s a long season, so anomalies are bound to happen.

That being said, the 49ers have dominated the NFL’s best teams. San Francisco’s standout games this season:

  • Week 1 vs. Steelers: W, 30-7
  • Week 5 vs. Cowboys: W, 42-10
  • Week 10 vs. Jaguars: W, 34-3
  • Week 13 vs. Eagles: W, 42-19

San Francisco heads to Arizona in Week 15 to play a Cardinals team with a record of 3-10. In their last three head-to-head matchups, the 49ers have outscored the Cardinals 111-39.

The Cardinals have been terrible against the AFC West in recent years, going 1-12 ATS in their last 13 games (Action Network).

The 49ers roll on Sunday.

Bet on San Francisco 49ers -12 (-110)

Buffalo Bills -2 (-110)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are peaking at the right time. Since the 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5, Dallas has won seven of eight games.

Dak Prescott is an MVP favorite for a reason. Prescott ranks 1st in passing touchdowns (28), 4th in yards (3,505), and 2nd in QBR (74.6).

The Cowboys are coming off their best win of the season, a 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas is riding high, meaning it’s the perfect time to fade them against the Bills.

It wasn’t pretty in Week 14, but the Bills picked up a massive 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the Bills return home to face a Cowboys team that has struggled as a road team in 2023 (3-3 on the road and 7-0 at home).

Josh Allen is excellent as a home favorite, going 32-8 SU (Action Network) and 16-3 in their last 19 home games.

The Bills are the more desperate team at 7-6, needing every win to make the playoffs. Dallas has more games to work with and begin a three-game stretch of Bills, Dolphins, and Lions.

Allen and the Bills continue their winning ways on Sunday.

Bet on Buffalo Bills -2 (-110)
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
