NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Back The Bills

For Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, we’re backing the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. Inside, we examine our NFL Week 15 expert picks against the spread.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Against the Spread

San Francisco 49ers -12 (-110)

The number one team in our power rankings is the San Francisco 49ers. When healthy, the 49ers have been virtually unbeatable all season. The 49ers are 18-2 SU and 14-6 ATS when Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel start.

San Francisco had a hiccup in the middle of the season, losing three straight games. Every good team will struggle at some point during the season. It’s a long season, so anomalies are bound to happen.

That being said, the 49ers have dominated the NFL’s best teams. San Francisco’s standout games this season:

Week 1 vs. Steelers: W, 30-7

Week 5 vs. Cowboys: W, 42-10

Week 10 vs. Jaguars: W, 34-3

Week 13 vs. Eagles: W, 42-19

San Francisco heads to Arizona in Week 15 to play a Cardinals team with a record of 3-10. In their last three head-to-head matchups, the 49ers have outscored the Cardinals 111-39.

The Cardinals have been terrible against the AFC West in recent years, going 1-12 ATS in their last 13 games (Action Network).

The 49ers roll on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills -2 (-110)

The Dallas Cowboys are peaking at the right time. Since the 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5, Dallas has won seven of eight games.

Dak Prescott is an MVP favorite for a reason. Prescott ranks 1st in passing touchdowns (28), 4th in yards (3,505), and 2nd in QBR (74.6).

The Cowboys are coming off their best win of the season, a 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas is riding high, meaning it’s the perfect time to fade them against the Bills.

It wasn’t pretty in Week 14, but the Bills picked up a massive 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the Bills return home to face a Cowboys team that has struggled as a road team in 2023 (3-3 on the road and 7-0 at home).

Josh Allen is excellent as a home favorite, going 32-8 SU (Action Network) and 16-3 in their last 19 home games.

The Bills are the more desperate team at 7-6, needing every win to make the playoffs. Dallas has more games to work with and begin a three-game stretch of Bills, Dolphins, and Lions.

Allen and the Bills continue their winning ways on Sunday.