As we close out week 4 of the NFL, we take a closer look at which teams have been great and which teams have struggled against the spread!

We await just the Giants and Seahawks to close out week 4 in the NFL during Monday Night Football. Even though it’s early in the NFL season, we’re already getting a clear look at which teams have been a great bet and which teams have struggled to cover the spread so far in the NFL season.

Against The Spread Report

The only team unbeaten against the spread is the 3-0-1 Rams. Their totals are currently 2-2. The Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, Titans, Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Packers, Bucs, 49ers, and Cardinals all sit at 3-1 ATS. The Seahawks could join that group at 3-1 if they cover on the road tonight against the Giants, who are currently winless against the spread. Joining the GMen in the ranks of the winless teams against the spread are the Bears and Broncos who pushed yesterday, the Saints, Panthers, and the surprisingly down Bengals.

Only the Bears 4-0 to the over, and Saints, 4-0 to the under have had every game go in one direction of the total. This means the Saints have failed to cover every game and all of their games have gone under the total whereas the Bears have also failed to cover every game, but every one of their games has gone over the total.

Here is the current line for tonight’s Monday Night Football Game between the Seahawks and Giants:

Monday Night Football Current Odds

Bet Seahawks Giants Play
Moneyline – 134 +114 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points 47 (-110) 47 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Against The Spread + Totals Records

Team Overall Home Away ATS ATS HOME ATS AWAY Ov/Un Ov/Un Home Ov/Un Away
Rams Team Icon

Rams

 2-2 0-1 2-1 3-0-1 1-0 2-0-1 2-2 1-0 1-2
Bills Team Icon

Bills

 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 2-0 0-2
Dolphins Team Icon

Dolphins

 3-1 1-0 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-1
Ravens Team Icon

Ravens

 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0 1-3 0-2 1-1
Titans Team Icon

Titans

 2-2 2-0 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2
Cowboys Team Icon

Cowboys

 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
Eagles Team Icon

Eagles

 4-0 2-0 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1
Lions Team Icon

Lions

 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0 2-2 1-1 1-1
Packers Team Icon

Packers

 2-2 1-1 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0
Buccaneers Team Icon

Buccaneers

 3-1 1-1 2-0 3-1 1-1 2-0 1-3 1-1 0-2
Cardinals Team Icon

Cardinals

 1-3 1-1 0-2 3-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 2-0 1-1
49ers Team Icon

49ers

 4-0 2-0 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
Seahawks Team Icon

Seahawks

 2-1 1-1 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0
Jets Team Icon

Jets

 1-3 1-2 0-1 2-2 2-1 0-1 2-2 1-2 1-0
Browns Team Icon

Browns

 2-2 2-1 0-1 2-2 2-1 0-1 1-3 0-3 1-0
Steelers Team Icon

Steelers

 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2
Colts Team Icon

Colts

 2-2 0-2 2-0 2-2 0-2 2-0 3-1 2-0 1-1
Texans Team Icon

Texans

 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
Chiefs Team Icon

Chiefs

 3-1 1-1 2-0 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
Commanders Team Icon

Commanders

 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 0-2 2-0 2-2 0-2 2-0
Chargers Team Icon

Chargers

 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 2-2 1-1 1-1
Jaguars Team Icon

Jaguars

 2-2 0-2 1-0 1-2 0-2 1-0 2-1 1-1 1-0
Falcons Team Icon

Falcons

 2-2 2-0 0-1 1-2 1-1 0-1 1-2 1-1 0-1
Patriots Team Icon

Patriots

 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 1-1 0-2
Vikings Team Icon

Vikings

 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1 1-3 0-2 1-1
Raiders Team Icon

Raiders

 1-3 0-1 1-2 1-3 0-1 1-2 1-3 0-1 1-2
Bengals Team Icon

Bengals

 1-3 1-1 0-2 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-2
Broncos Team Icon

Broncos

 1-3 0-2 1-1 0-3-1 0-2 0-1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0
Bears Team Icon

Bears

 0-4 0-2 0-2 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2 4-0 2-0 2-0
Giants Team Icon

Giants

 1-2 0-1 1-1 0-3 0-1 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-1
Panthers Team Icon

Panthers

 0-4 0-2 0-2 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2 1-3 0-2 1-1
Saints Team Icon

Saints

 2-2 1-1 1-1 0-3-1 0-2 0-1-1 0-4 0-2 0-2

Arrow to top