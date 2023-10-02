As we close out week 4 of the NFL, we take a closer look at which teams have been great and which teams have struggled against the spread!
We await just the Giants and Seahawks to close out week 4 in the NFL during Monday Night Football. Even though it’s early in the NFL season, we’re already getting a clear look at which teams have been a great bet and which teams have struggled to cover the spread so far in the NFL season.
Against The Spread Report
The only team unbeaten against the spread is the 3-0-1 Rams. Their totals are currently 2-2. The Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, Titans, Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Packers, Bucs, 49ers, and Cardinals all sit at 3-1 ATS. The Seahawks could join that group at 3-1 if they cover on the road tonight against the Giants, who are currently winless against the spread. Joining the GMen in the ranks of the winless teams against the spread are the Bears and Broncos who pushed yesterday, the Saints, Panthers, and the surprisingly down Bengals.
Only the Bears 4-0 to the over, and Saints, 4-0 to the under have had every game go in one direction of the total. This means the Saints have failed to cover every game and all of their games have gone under the total whereas the Bears have also failed to cover every game, but every one of their games has gone over the total.
Here is the current line for tonight’s Monday Night Football Game between the Seahawks and Giants:
Monday Night Football Current Odds
|Bet
|Seahawks
|Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|– 134
|+114
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|47 (-110)
|47 (-110)
Against The Spread + Totals Records
|Team
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|ATS
|ATS HOME
|ATS AWAY
|Ov/Un
|Ov/Un Home
|Ov/Un Away
|
Rams
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
|3-0-1
|1-0
|2-0-1
|2-2
|1-0
|1-2
|
Bills
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
|
Dolphins
|3-1
|1-0
|2-1
|3-1
|1-0
|2-1
|3-1
|1-0
|2-1
|
Ravens
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|
Titans
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|
Cowboys
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|
Eagles
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|
Lions
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|
Packers
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|
Buccaneers
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|
Cardinals
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|
49ers
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|
Seahawks
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|
Jets
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|1-0
|
Browns
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
|1-3
|0-3
|1-0
|
Steelers
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|
Colts
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|
Texans
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|
Chiefs
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|
Commanders
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
|
Chargers
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|
Jaguars
|2-2
|0-2
|1-0
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|
Falcons
|2-2
|2-0
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|
Patriots
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|
Vikings
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|
Raiders
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|
Bengals
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|0-2
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|
Broncos
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|0-3-1
|0-2
|0-1-1
|3-1
|1-1
|2-0
|
Bears
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|0-2
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|
Giants
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|
Panthers
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|0-2
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|
Saints
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|0-3-1
|0-2
|0-1-1
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
