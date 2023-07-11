Taylor Tatum, East Texas’ 5-star running back, has Oklahoma Sooners on his radar. An exceptional athlete who ranks as the country’s No.1 running back recruit in the class of 2024, Tatum’s impending decision on July 21 is eagerly anticipated by Sooners fans. However, they are competing with USC for the commitment of Tatum.

Taylor Tatum Down to Oklahoma and USC

The Longview High School senior, renowned for his prowess both on the gridiron and diamond, is making waves as the consensus No. 35 overall recruit nationwide. However, his decision hasn’t been rushed. Weighing up options carefully, Tatum has maintained an equal fascination for USC and Oklahoma Sooners, even canceling a planned visit to Michigan to concentrate on these two.

Tatum’s announcement, earmarked for 12 p.m. ET on July 21, will be broadcast live from his alma mater. All eyes are on the announcement, where the charismatic dual-sport athlete will reveal his college choice.

Tatum Hoping to Follow in the Footsteps of Two-Sport Star Kyler Murray

Earlier visits to Los Angeles and Norman have undoubtedly shaped Tatum’s decision. USC’s appealing offer, complete with an exciting game plan from coach Lincoln Riley and a compelling vision for Tatum’s brand growth, was initially attractive. Tatum praised the USC experience, hinting at the possibilities of achieving much under Coach Riley’s tutelage.

Yet, Oklahoma also brought a more potent mix to the table. Running back coach, DeMarco Murray’s guidance, combined with the state’s compelling college football and baseball programs, have left a lasting impression. Additionally, Oklahoma’s legacy of successfully nurturing dual-sport athletes like Kyler Murray has amplified its appeal.

Triple-Headed Running Attack?

Tatum’s choice comes at a pivotal time. Oklahoma Sooners, already boasting a verbal commitment from Carl Albert’s Xavier Robinson for 2024, could hit a recruitment home run by adding Tatum and Duncanville’s Caden Durham to their roster. Should this materialize, it will be a rare feat, marking only the fourth instance in 22 years for the Sooners to sign three running backs in a single class.

The stakes are high, and the suspense is palpable. Oklahoma’s recruitment strategy under Brent Venables is methodical, advocating for recruits to complete their visits before commitment. Consequently, Tatum’s announcement might be later than some expect but promises to be worth the wait.

Venables and Skip Johnson Making Waves with Tatum

Venables and baseball coach Skip Johnson’s joint efforts in wooing Tatum have been noteworthy. Their effective strategy has seemingly swayed the scales in Oklahoma’s favor, raising the probability of Tatum joining the Sooners to according to several top recruiting websites.

With Tatum poised to join the Oklahoma Sooners on July 21, the future at the running back position looks bright in Norman.

