College Football

No.1 RB Recruit Taylor Tatum Set to Commit to Oklahoma Sooners Ahead of USC on July 21

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
taylor tatum

Taylor Tatum, East Texas’ 5-star running back, has Oklahoma Sooners on his radar. An exceptional athlete who ranks as the country’s No.1 running back recruit in the class of 2024, Tatum’s impending decision on July 21 is eagerly anticipated by Sooners fans. However, they are competing with USC for the commitment of Tatum.

Taylor Tatum Down to Oklahoma and USC

The Longview High School senior, renowned for his prowess both on the gridiron and diamond, is making waves as the consensus No. 35 overall recruit nationwide. However, his decision hasn’t been rushed. Weighing up options carefully, Tatum has maintained an equal fascination for USC and Oklahoma Sooners, even canceling a planned visit to Michigan to concentrate on these two.

Tatum’s announcement, earmarked for 12 p.m. ET on July 21, will be broadcast live from his alma mater. All eyes are on the announcement, where the charismatic dual-sport athlete will reveal his college choice.

Tatum Hoping to Follow in the Footsteps of Two-Sport Star Kyler Murray

Earlier visits to Los Angeles and Norman have undoubtedly shaped Tatum’s decision. USC’s appealing offer, complete with an exciting game plan from coach Lincoln Riley and a compelling vision for Tatum’s brand growth, was initially attractive. Tatum praised the USC experience, hinting at the possibilities of achieving much under Coach Riley’s tutelage.

Yet, Oklahoma also brought a more potent mix to the table. Running back coach, DeMarco Murray’s guidance, combined with the state’s compelling college football and baseball programs, have left a lasting impression. Additionally, Oklahoma’s legacy of successfully nurturing dual-sport athletes like Kyler Murray has amplified its appeal.

Triple-Headed Running Attack?

Tatum’s choice comes at a pivotal time. Oklahoma Sooners, already boasting a verbal commitment from Carl Albert’s Xavier Robinson for 2024, could hit a recruitment home run by adding Tatum and Duncanville’s Caden Durham to their roster. Should this materialize, it will be a rare feat, marking only the fourth instance in 22 years for the Sooners to sign three running backs in a single class.

The stakes are high, and the suspense is palpable. Oklahoma’s recruitment strategy under Brent Venables is methodical, advocating for recruits to complete their visits before commitment. Consequently, Tatum’s announcement might be later than some expect but promises to be worth the wait.

Venables and Skip Johnson Making Waves with Tatum

Venables and baseball coach Skip Johnson’s joint efforts in wooing Tatum have been noteworthy. Their effective strategy has seemingly swayed the scales in Oklahoma’s favor, raising the probability of Tatum joining the Sooners to according to several top recruiting websites.

With Tatum poised to join the Oklahoma Sooners on July 21, the future at the running back position looks bright in Norman.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
Deion Sanders

First Year College Football Coaches That Need to Make An Immediate Impact

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1 min
College Football
williams nwaneri 2
2024 College Football Recruiting Rankings Experts Differ On No. 1 Recruit
Author image David Evans  •  21h
College Football
deion sanders 5
Why Deion Sanders Chose to Reunite with Nike Now After Previously Saying Never Again
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 10 2023
College Football
pat fitzgerald
Could Northwestern Fire Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Over Hazing Scandal Given His Salary & Contract Buyout?
Author image David Evans  •  4h
College Football
Nyier-Daniels-Georgia
Georgia Football Recruiting: Kirby Smart Adds 4-Star OT Nyier Daniels
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 10 2023
College Football
tylerbuchner
College Football Transfer Portal: Biggest Potential Impact QB Transfers In Every Conference
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 8 2023
College Football
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Northwestern
Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Suspended For Hazing Incident
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top