College Football

Ohio State Buckeyes Close to Landing 5-Star Recruit Eddrick Houston After He Rates Recent Visit 10/10

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
eddrick houston

The Ohio State Buckeyes seem to be on the brink of a momentous recruitment win. Eddrick Houston, the five-star defensive end from Georgia, appears close to committing to the Buckeyes. His recent official visit to Ohio State suggests a major shift in recruitment power dynamics.

Ten out of Ten Visit for Eddrick Houston

Hailing from Buford, Georgia, Eddrick Houston, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 255 pounds, is a force on the field. His impressive physique and undeniable skill have him rated as the fourth best defensive end and 19th overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, as per the 247Sports composite rankings.

His recent visit to Ohio State has notably intensified speculation about his recruitment choice. The visit was apparently a hit, with Houston rating it a perfect ’10 out of 10′. This glowing endorsement, reflected in a retweet from one of the country’s top-ranked safeties, KJ Bolden, could be an indication that Houston is favoring Ohio State over other contenders.

Houston Looking to Bolster Buckeyes D

Landing Houston could address the Buckeyes’ pressing defensive concerns. The Buckeyes have struggled on the defensive front in recent seasons, especially with regard to defensive line recruitment. Houston’s potential commitment could usher in a much-needed change in that narrative.

It’s been an exciting time for Ohio State’s recruitment efforts, with a flurry of official visits from top-tier prospects. Among these visits, Houston’s has generated the most buzz. His commitment to the Buckeyes could not only bolster their defensive line but also inject a new wave of enthusiasm into the program.

That said, the Buckeyes are not resting on their laurels just yet. Houston still has an official visit scheduled with Alabama. However, whispers of a possible cancellation of this visit are making the rounds, only amplifying the optimism in Ohio State’s corner.

Head Coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson are understandably excited at the prospect of Houston joining their ranks. If the rumors hold water, Houston’s verbal commitment, set for August 22nd, could be a groundbreaking moment for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes’ recruitment dreams don’t stop at Houston. His teammate, safety KJ Bolden, also made an official visit to Ohio State recently. The nation’s top safety and seventh overall player showed his enthusiasm for the Buckeyes on his visit, potentially broadening Ohio State’s recruitment horizons.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
jamonta waller

New Florida Gators Commit Jamonta Waller Scouting Profile: What UF Are Getting From the 5-Star LB

Author image David Evans  •  12h
College Football
JF6_7176
SDSU Alerts Mountain West Conference That They WIll Be Leaving
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 16 2023
College Football
vaboue toure
What Are Penn State Nittany Lions Getting With 4-Star S Vaboue Toure?
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 16 2023
College Football
austin simmons
Austin Simmons Reclassification News: Florida Gator QB Commit Still Class of 2025 According to Family
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 16 2023
College Football
manning v raiola
SEC Schedule 2024: Could We See Arch Manning vs. Dylan Raiola When Texas Longhorns Face Georgia Bulldogs?
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 15 2023
College Football
kevin riley
Miami Hurricanes Football Recruiting: Canes Leading the Charge for 4-Star RB Kevin Riley Ahead of Alabama
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 14 2023
College Football
jayshawn ross
Oklahoma Football Recruiting News: Sooners Closing in on 4-Star Jayshawn Ross
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top