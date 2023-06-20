The Ohio State Buckeyes seem to be on the brink of a momentous recruitment win. Eddrick Houston, the five-star defensive end from Georgia, appears close to committing to the Buckeyes. His recent official visit to Ohio State suggests a major shift in recruitment power dynamics.

Ten out of Ten Visit for Eddrick Houston

Hailing from Buford, Georgia, Eddrick Houston, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 255 pounds, is a force on the field. His impressive physique and undeniable skill have him rated as the fourth best defensive end and 19th overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, as per the 247Sports composite rankings.

His recent visit to Ohio State has notably intensified speculation about his recruitment choice. The visit was apparently a hit, with Houston rating it a perfect ’10 out of 10′. This glowing endorsement, reflected in a retweet from one of the country’s top-ranked safeties, KJ Bolden, could be an indication that Houston is favoring Ohio State over other contenders.

Houston Looking to Bolster Buckeyes D

Landing Houston could address the Buckeyes’ pressing defensive concerns. The Buckeyes have struggled on the defensive front in recent seasons, especially with regard to defensive line recruitment. Houston’s potential commitment could usher in a much-needed change in that narrative.

It’s been an exciting time for Ohio State’s recruitment efforts, with a flurry of official visits from top-tier prospects. Among these visits, Houston’s has generated the most buzz. His commitment to the Buckeyes could not only bolster their defensive line but also inject a new wave of enthusiasm into the program.

That said, the Buckeyes are not resting on their laurels just yet. Houston still has an official visit scheduled with Alabama. However, whispers of a possible cancellation of this visit are making the rounds, only amplifying the optimism in Ohio State’s corner.

Head Coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson are understandably excited at the prospect of Houston joining their ranks. If the rumors hold water, Houston’s verbal commitment, set for August 22nd, could be a groundbreaking moment for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes’ recruitment dreams don’t stop at Houston. His teammate, safety KJ Bolden, also made an official visit to Ohio State recently. The nation’s top safety and seventh overall player showed his enthusiasm for the Buckeyes on his visit, potentially broadening Ohio State’s recruitment horizons.

College Football Betting Guides 2023