The rustling of leaves in the fall often signifies one thing in Ohio: the unmistakable allure of Buckeye football. As the Ohio State Football team gears up for 2023, anticipation hums through the air. From the cacophony of fans in the “Horseshoe” to the distant chants in living rooms across the state, excitement for the new season is palpable. With key games on the horizon, a variety of TV channels broadcasting the action, and a dynamic roster set to dazzle, the countdown to kickoff has well and truly begun. Let’s take a look at the Ohio State football schedule and how to watch the games.

Each game in the Ohio State 2023 schedule represents not just a test of athleticism but also a chapter in the university’s storied legacy. With tradition-rich matchups, emerging rivalries, and all the information on how to tune in, we provide a comprehensive guide tailored for die-hard Buckeye fans and the casual football enthusiast alike.

As the schedule unfolds, brace yourself for a roller-coaster ride of college football thrillers, complete with prime-time games and under-the-lights magic.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2023 College Football Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV Sat, Sep 2 @Indiana 3:30 PM CBS Sat, Sep 9 vs Youngstown State 12:00 PM BTN Sat, Sep 16 vs Western Kentucky 4:00 PM FOX Sat, Sep 23 @Notre Dame 7:30 PM NBC Sat, Oct 7 vs Maryland TBD TBD Sat, Oct 14 @Purdue TBD TBD Sat, Oct 21 vs Penn State TBD TBD Sat, Oct 28 @Wisconsin TBD TBD Sat, Nov 4 @Rutgers TBD TBD Sat, Nov 11 vs Michigan State 7:30 PM NBC Sat, Nov 18 vs Minnesota TBD TBD Sat, Nov 25 @Michigan 12:00 PM FOX

Ohio State Buckeyes Key Games in 2023



Week 1 – @ Indiana

The curtain-raiser of Ohio State’s 2023 season is more than just a regular game. Heading to Bloomington, the Buckeyes will look to stamp their authority from the get-go. With a blend of fresh faces and seasoned campaigners, fans will keenly observe the synergy on the field.

Kyle McCord, expected to be the torchbearer at quarterback after CJ Stroud’s exit, will certainly be under the microscope. His past alliance with Marvin Harrison Jr., a prodigious wide receiver with whom McCord shared a high school field, will be a subplot to this matchup.

Can their camaraderie from school days translate to a grander stage? This inaugural game promises a sneak peek into what’s in store for the rest of the season.

Week 4 @ Notre Dame

It’s always a spectacle when two college football giants lock horns, and Ohio State’s trip to South Bend encapsulates this. Notre Dame, fresh off a 9-4 season, is no pushover. Last year, they navigated a significant portion of their schedule without their starting quarterback, showcasing their resilience.

Marcus Freeman, now at the helm and eager to carve his own legacy, knows the importance of this game. A win against the Buckeyes, especially a highly-ranked Ohio State team, would be a statement of intent. The sea of green versus the wave of scarlet and gray—this clash is more than just a game; it’s a battle of traditions, legacies, and future aspirations.

Week 12 @ Michigan

The term “rivalry” often falls short when describing the animosity and passion shared between Ohio State and Michigan. In the snowy, late-November Ann Arbor setting, this matchup transcends mere football metrics. Last year, the Wolverines had the upper hand, not just clinching a victory but also propelling themselves to Big Ten glory.

The Buckeyes, with that sting still fresh, will be on a mission of vengeance. A potential decider for the Big Ten crown, the atmosphere will be electric, the stakes sky-high, and the drama unparalleled. In a season packed with excitement, this might just be the crescendo.

How to Watch Ohio State Football



Broadcast Networks: CBS, FOX, and NBC have secured their spots as the primary broadcast networks for the Buckeyes this season. These traditional channels have been home to numerous epic gridiron clashes and continue to be the go-to for many fans. For those who lean more towards cable, the Big Ten Network and FS1 are set to showcase various games, ensuring fans won’t miss a beat.

Streaming Platforms: With the digital era in full swing, streaming is now a prominent avenue for fans. All games airing on CBS will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ , making it seamless for fans to switch from their TVs to their devices Likewise, the F OX Sports App will be the digital companion for all games telecasted on the Big Ten Network, FOX, and FS1. This versatility ensures that whether you’re on the go or in the comfort of your home, the Buckeyes are just a click away. New to the party, Peacock , NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer platform, is set to carry Big Ten games live. All games broadcasted on NBC will be available for live streaming on Peacock. Furthermore, exclusive games that are only available on Peacock will be a treat for subscribers of the platform.



A Quick Glance at the Buckeyes Schedule:

Ohio State’s opener against Indiana will be aired on CBS at 3:30 PM on September 2 .

will be aired on . The clash with Youngstown State on September 9 is set for a midday kickoff at 12:00 PM on BTN .

on is set for a . And for those who enjoy the late evening drama, the game against Michigan State on November 11 will be broadcasted on NBC at 7:30 PM.

Ohio State National Championship Odds and Big Ten Betting Odds

*All odds are courtesy of BetOnline and are subject to fluctuation.

Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Championship Odds

Ohio State’s odds of +160 to win the Big Ten suggest they are the slight favorites over Michigan at +170. These odds translate to a probability of approximately 38.5%, indicating that nearly four out of ten times, one could expect the Buckeyes to come out on top in the Big Ten.

Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Championship Odds

Positioned at +750 to clinch the College Football Championship, the Buckeyes find themselves behind powerhouses like Georgia and Alabama. In simple terms, these odds equate to a rough estimate of an 11.8% chance for Ohio State to reign supreme on the national stage.

Season Win Totals

The over/under for Ohio State’s season wins is delicately balanced at 10.5. With both the over and under priced at -115, it suggests both outcomes are equally as likely. The betting world seems split on whether the Buckeyes will exceed this total or fall short, underscoring the thrill and unpredictability that awaits in the upcoming season.

Buckeyes Freshman to Watch in 2023

Every season brings a new crop of freshmen eager to make their mark, and this year, Arvell Reese is the name creating ripples in the Ohio State camp. The 4-star recruit, standing tall at 6-3 and weighing 230 lbs, originally came in as a linebacker. However, the buzz around the practice field suggests that Reese has been taking snaps with the defensive ends.

This intriguing shift hints that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff might envision a different trajectory for Reese. Given the Buckeyes’ propensity to dominate many of their games, we might just see Reese stepping onto the line, flexing his prowess, and hunting down quarterbacks as the season progresses.

What Else to Look For in the Buckeyes’ 2023 Football Season

The McCord-Harrison Connection: The battle for the starting quarterback spot has been a narrative grabbing plenty of headlines. If Kyle McCord emerges as the chosen one, expect fireworks when he links up with high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. The duo boasts a pre-established chemistry, and with Harrison already stamping his authority as one of the collegiate game’s premier wide receivers, this could be a match-up nightmare for opponents. As Harrison gears up for what could be his final collegiate year before turning pro, watching this dynamic duo could be a treat for Buckeyes fans and a terror for rival defenses.

CFP Ambitions: After reaching the CFP semi-finals last season, the Buckeyes will be hungrier than ever. Every game, every play, and every decision will be under the microscope as the team looks to go one step further and contend for the title. The journey, filled with hurdles, rivalry games, and unpredictable challenges, promises to be a roller-coaster worth watching.

