A seismic shift in the college football recruiting landscape is on the horizon. Ohio State’s five-star wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, is eyeing Georgia Bulldogs with renewed interest. This comes hot on the heels of the Bulldogs’ stunning acquisition of Dylan Raiola, the number one ranked recruit in the class of 2024.

Jeremiah Smith Reconsidering His Buckeyes Commitment to Join Raiola at Georgia

Just a few short months ago, Ohio State held commitments from the number one ranked quarterback and wide receiver in the college football class of 2024. However, with top QB Dylan Raiola’s decommitment just days later, and his subsequent commitment to UGA, the Buckeyes’ top WR, Jeremiah Smith is now reconsidering his options.

Raiola’s decision to commit to the Bulldogs on Monday sent shockwaves throughout the football world. His move may also prove to be a catalyst in Smith’s own college career. “Georgia getting Dylan means a lot to me and my interest in them,” Smith confided to On3. He added, “I have to really give Georgia a look now that they have Dylan.”

Ohio State WR commit Jeremiah Smith reacts to Dylan Raiola's commitment to Georgia👀 (via @ChadSimmons_) https://t.co/9AEc8n9Ap2 pic.twitter.com/ty3LsdGZk7 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 15, 2023

Upcoming Dawgs Visit for Smith Could be Crucial

Smith, who is the number two overall player in the 2024 cycle, has already visited Georgia twice. Despite expressing his commitment to Ohio State, the allure of the Bulldogs is growing stronger. He has even scheduled another official visit to Athens on May 19th.

Georgia’s relentless pursuit of Smith is no secret. The Bulldogs have been steadily working to convince Smith to join their ranks. This is particularly true now that they’ve managed to secure Raiola’s commitment. The move undoubtedly adds another layer of intrigue to Georgia’s recruiting strategy.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes are caught in a precarious position. The potential loss of their top 2024 recruit would certainly be a blow. However, all is not lost for Ohio State. Smith has consistently praised his relationship with Georgia wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon, but he remains committed to his June 9 visit to Ohio State.

Smith’s potential flip would be a monumental win for Georgia. The Bulldogs have already made waves with their top-tier recruiting classes. Adding Smith to the mix would only solidify their dominance in college football recruiting.

Currently, the world of college football waits with bated breath for Smith’s final decision. It remains to be seen whether he stay loyal to Ohio State or be drawn to the Bulldogs, enticed by the opportunity to join forces with Raiola and the appealing prospect of being part of Georgia’s ascendant program.

