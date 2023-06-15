Jayshawn Ross, a highly sought-after defensive end from Liberty North High School in Kansas City, Missouri, is on the verge of committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners have been actively recruiting top defensive line talent for their 2024 class, with a particular focus on the Kansas City area. After successfully securing Cayden Green from Lee’s Summit in the 2023 class, Oklahoma hopes to add Ross to their roster as well.

Jayshawn Ross Favoring Sooners

The 6’4″ and 220-pound Ross has already made a positive impression on the Sooners coaching staff. Experts from OUInsider have reason to believe that he is favoring Oklahoma at this point in time, indicating a strong likelihood of Ross joining their ranks. Ross, a versatile athlete, also plays wide receiver at the high school level, showcasing his athleticism and versatility.

When it comes to his defensive prowess, Ross possesses an impressive skill set. And it is believed he will be a defensive end at the college football level.

He exhibits a relentless motor and effectively utilizes his strong hands to overpower offensive tackles. With remarkable closing speed and a tenacious approach, Ross finishes plays with ferocity. Additionally, his ability to change direction quickly enhances his performance when playing on the offensive side of the ball.

Good Fit for Venables’ Scheme

While Oklahoma has been pursuing several defensive line prospects, they have yet to secure a commitment. Ross’s exceptional athleticism and Rivals’ 4-star rating make him an ideal candidate as a weak side defensive end in Brent Venables’ defensive scheme. The coaching staff envisions Ross wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks, utilizing his speed and agility to disrupt plays.

According to his recruiting profile, Ross has received significant attention from various college programs. With over 20 offers to his name, including Oregon, Michigan, and USC, he has emerged as one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2024 class. Rivals ranks him as the 112th player nationally and the 5th best defensive end in his class.

On his journey to making a commitment, Ross recently attended the Venables Camp, where he showcased his nimbleness and athleticism. Impressively agile for his size, he left a lasting impression on scouts and coaches alike. Ross’s next step will be an official visit to Oklahoma this weekend, which could solidify his decision to join the Sooners.

The potential addition of Ross to the Oklahoma roster would undoubtedly bolster the team’s defensive line. His combination of size, speed, and technical skills make him a valuable asset for any college program.

