OT King Large Nears Commitment: Oregon Ducks in the Lead

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
king large

The Oregon Ducks are now considered the heavy favorites to land highly sought-after offensive lineman, King Large. The St. John Bosco High School standout from California, has generated significant buzz among college football programs, receiving offers from the likes of Oregon, UNLV, Nevada, Morgan State, and Colorado State. However, it’s the Ducks who seem to be capturing the 3-star recruit’s attention, as he gets set to visit Eugene on April 20th.

King Large Heavily Favoring Oregon Ducks

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 and weighing 295 pounds, King Large lives up to his name. But it’s more than his name that’s attracting the attention of NCAA football programs.

He was one of the standout performers at the recent Under Armour LA Camp. During that camp, he showcased his exceptional foot quickness, understanding of leverage and hand usage.

Able to handle both power and speed rushes with ease, Large’s skill set is undoubtedly turning heads at the college football level, especially at Oregon.

As the 46th ranked interior offensive lineman according to On3, King Large’s visit to Oregon presents a golden opportunity for head coach Dan Lanning and his staff to make a lasting impression on the talented young player. The Ducks’ coaching staff have built a strong relationship with Large, apparently giving them a significant edge in his recruitment process.

Oregon’s Coaching Staff Big Reason Large Wants to Head to Eugene

It’s worth noting that Oregon currently boasts the 11th ranked recruiting class of 2024. In that class are seven blue-chip recruits that Large is hopeful of linking up with in Eugene.

The program’s recent success in producing top-tier NFL talent, particularly in the offensive line, is likely another significant factor in Large’s decision-making process. Ducks alumni such as Penei Sewell and Calvin Throckmorton have made the transition to the pros, showcasing the program’s ability to develop NFL-ready talent.

King Large’s visit to Eugene has generated considerable excitement among Ducks fans, with the offensive lineman himself taking to Twitter to share the news.

“I’ll be in Eugene, Oregon on April 20th,” Large tweeted.  The tweet has since garnered widespread attention and reinforced the growing belief that Large is leaning towards joining the Ducks.

However, King Large is also set to visit Oregon State on April 21st. Regardless of that visit, the Ducks remain the clear frontrunners in this recruiting battle. The strong relationship with the Oregon coaching staff and the program’s proven track record of success on and off the field make the Ducks a highly attractive destination for the talented offensive lineman.

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

