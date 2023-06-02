In the fierce battle for highly sought-after offensive lineman Liam Andrews, the Penn State Nittany Lions have emerged as strong contenders. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Andrews, hailing from the Dexter School in Brookline, Massachusetts, has narrowed down his list to eight schools, and Penn State is firmly in the mix. This comes as exciting news for Nittany Lions fans, who are eagerly awaiting the outcome of Andrews’ recruitment process.

Andrews Heading to Penn State for Official Visit

One of the reasons Penn State has captured Andrews’ attention is their track record of producing NFL talent and their consistent presence in the national football playoffs. Andrews acknowledges the program’s success and highlights his positive relationship with the coaching staff as key factors in his interest.

Justin Frye, the Buckeyes’ offensive line coach, has been working diligently to keep Ohio State in contention for Andrews’ commitment, but Penn State’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Penn State’s recruiting weekend marks a crucial milestone in their pursuit of Andrews. As the summer season kicks off, the Nittany Lions are bringing out the big guns, hosting Andrews for an official visit. This presents a golden opportunity for Penn State to showcase their program’s strengths and secure the commitment of this highly ranked offensive lineman.

James Franklin, Penn State’s college football head coach, has long recognized the importance of a solid offensive line to support the team’s offensive prowess. In recent years, the team has made significant strides in this area, culminating in an impressive 11-2 record and a victory in the Rose Bowl game.

The improved performance of the offensive line has been instrumental in the team’s success and is expected to continue to excel in the upcoming season.

Andrews Main Target for OL Coach Phil Trautwein

Leading the charge on the recruiting trail is Phil Trautwein, Penn State’s offensive line coach, who has already secured commitments from several highly regarded four-star offensive linemen. However, none of these commitments match the impressive ranking and potential impact of Liam Andrews.

With the nation’s top-ranked interior offensive lineman on campus, Trautwein has a prime opportunity to further bolster Penn State’s offensive line and solidify their position as a Big Ten powerhouse. However, Andrews may have aspirations of playing on the other side of the ball.

He is proficient at both positions, but Penn State are recruiting him on offense while other schools are considering him on the other side of the ball.

Liam Andrews, who ranks as the best interior lineman according to the consensus recruiting rankings, has attracted considerable attention from college football programs across the country. This weekend’s official visit could be the deciding factor that tips the scales in favor of the Nittany Lions.

“It’s still something I’m trying to figure out,” Andrews said when asked what side of the ball he will play in college.

Penn State Atmosphere Left Impression on Andrews

As the weekend approaches, Penn State fans eagerly await news of Liam Andrews’ decision. The Nittany Lions have made a compelling case for his commitment, emphasizing their history of developing players across all positions and their genuine and supportive coaching staff.

The electric atmosphere at Penn State games has also left a lasting impression on Andrews, even during less crowded matchups. There will be no crowd on the weekend, but it will be a great chance for Penn State to stamp their authority in the race for the big man.

College Football Betting Guides 2023