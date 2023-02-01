Phil Mickelson feels ‘rejuvenated’ and super motivated ahead of the upcoming golf season. The six-time major champion has shared his dramatic weight loss and believes it will aid his golf performances in the upcoming season.

Mickelson Feels ‘Rejuvenated’ After Dramatic Weight Loss

Phil Mickelson is set to make his first competitive golf start of the year as he heads to the Middle East for the Saudi International this weekend. Royal Green Golf & Country Club takes centre stage as all of the best LIV golf stars aim to get their season off to a flying start.

Despite the actual LIV Golf schedule not kicking-off until the end of February, the majority of their players will compete this week in Saudi Arabia. In the build up to his second season as a LIV player, Phil Mickelson has revealed that he is feeling ‘rejuvenated’ and motivated.

The 52-year-old is determined to get his golf game back to somewhere near his best, which we last saw at Kiawah Island in South Carolina for the 2021 PGA Championship. Mickelson picked up his sixth major championship and looked on top of his game. That is where he wants to be again this year.

One area Mickelson has clearly worked on during the off-season is his weight. He believes that being at a lower weight, feeling fitter and healthier, will aid his golf game and help him to play at a higher level.

The 52-year-old revealed that he has slimmed down to what he was back in his college days as he was turning professional:

“I have a whole different energy, whole different excitement. I’ve been rejuvenated. Best shape I’ve been in in a long time. I’m back to my college weight. It allows me to recover faster after I play.

“We don’t need to go to numbers, but I’m back to where I was when I turned pro. That’s the first time that’s happened,” Mickelson said during his press conference at the Saudi International.

‘Lefty’ Confident Of Rediscovering Best Form This Year

Phil Mickelson was one of the first players to convert over to LIV Golf last year. However, the animosity between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf didn’t seem to do his golf game any favours. 2022 was one of the worst years Mickelson has ever had on the golf course, which he admitted himself.

However, after a poor season last year by his own admission, the California man is confident of rediscovering his best form this year and competing at the top of leaderboards once again. The 45-time PGA Tour winner believes that more efficient practice routines and his dramatic weight loss will help him have a stellar year on the golf course in 2023:

“I’m changing some of the ways I practice to be more efficient. Rather than quantity, it’s much more quality driven. I’m seeing a difference when I go out and play in the way I am kind of pulling the shots off on the golf course. I’m very optimistic about playing at a level that I expect to play at.”

Mickelson won his sixth major championship back in 2021 at Kiawah Island. He won his second PGA Championship, and insists that he isn’t far away from rediscovering that form again:

“The best that it’s been was at Kiawah in ’21, as far as hitting draws, hitting fades and control of the ball. And I’m getting close to that level of shot making day in and day out.

“I think I’m going to be able to play at a higher level consistently with some of the changes I’ve made. Allowing myself to recover better, changing things that I eat, changing my recovery time, changing my practice pattern. I’ve had to make a lot of adjustments as I’ve gotten older to get back to that level. I’m embarrassed with how I played last year. I’m going to put that behind me and have a really good year.”

Mickelson clearly still harbours ambitions of winning more majors. Given his newly trim figure and rejuvenated self belief heading into the new season, that isn’t completely out of the question. Phil Mickelson firing on all cylinders is great for the game of golf, that’s for sure.

