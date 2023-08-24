It’s no surprise that in our digitized era, college football teams don’t just measure their success in touchdowns, but also in clicks, likes, and follows. The sway a team holds on Instagram offers a lens into its broader cultural significance and influence. For SEC teams, this has become a sideline competition of its own. Let’s see how SEC teams ranks when listed by Instagram followers.



When we dive into the Instagram followers, a correlation surfaces between on-field accomplishments and digital following. The Georgia Bulldogs, with their recent back-to-back national championships, command an awe-inspiring 917,000 followers. However, it is the Alabama Crimson Tide with an impressive 1,200,000-strong digital army that lead the SEC. It seems to be a reflection of their established dynasty in college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southeastern Conference (@sec)

SEC Standings by Instagram Followers

SEC East

SEC West

SEC West Teams Alabama & LSU Battling for Most IG Followers

Delving deeper, the LSU Tigers, with their vibrant history and spirited traditions, have garnered 970,000 followers, showing the indomitable spirit of Baton Rouge. They lead the UGA Bulldogs, but fall a half a million followers short of their SEC West rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

The Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, while not leading the pack, showcase robust middle-tier numbers, with 328,000 and 260,000 followers respectively. These figures hint at the balance of rich football traditions and ever-evolving campus cultures.

However, it’s not all rosy. The Vanderbilt Commodores sit at the lower end with 40,500 followers. Yet, while the digital numbers might not be sky-high, it doesn’t diminish their on-field efforts or the dedication of their loyal fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanderbilt Football (@vandyfootball)

SEC West Teams Average 120k More IG Followers than SEC East Teams

One of the more interesting stats is that SEC West teams average over 120,000 more Instagram followers than their SEC East counterparts. SEC West teams clock in with an average of around 480,000. Meanwhile, their rivals in the SEC East come in at just under 360,000 followers per team.

This intriguing disparity between the divisions begs the question: Why the digital divide? It could be attributed to a myriad of factors. The West’s strength in-depth, iconic players, and legendary coaches might contribute to the heightened digital presence.

It’s also possible that regional differences play a part, with certain areas having a more digitally active fanbase. While the exact cause remains up for debate, one thing’s clear: the SEC West currently holds the digital championship belt, with the East eager to bridge the gap.

How SEC 2024 Teams Texas & Oklahoma Stack Up

With Texas and Oklahoma set to join the SEC in 2024, their substantial Instagram followings of 522,000 and 515,000, respectively, will see them sit in the middle of the pack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

The inclusion of these two powerhouse teams is poised to make waves not just on the field, but also in the digital realm. Texas and Oklahoma, with their storied football traditions and expansive alumni networks, have long been a significant presence in collegiate sports.

Their mid-tier digital standings among SEC teams hint at the competitiveness of the conference and the potential shifts in follower dynamics we might witness in the near future.

As the Longhorns and Sooners prep for their SEC debut, it’ll be compelling to watch how their digital fan engagement evolves in this new chapter.

Final Whistle

In the intersection of touchdowns, traditions, and tweets, these follower counts give voice to the legacies, recent glories, and captivating stories of the teams. The nuances of the Instagram battlefield underscore the ebbs and flows of college football’s narrative tapestry. As the next season looms, both gridiron and digital arenas await fresh tales and triumphs.

College Football Betting Guides 2023