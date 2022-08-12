Golf News and Rumors

Scottie Scheffler Disrespects Cameron Smith Amid LIV Golf Rumors

Gia Nguyen
Scottie Scheffler Disrespects Cameron Smith Amid LIV Golf Rumors

While Cameron Smith still hasn’t confirmed that he’s leaving for LIV Golf, players on the PGA Tour have started to lash back at the current No. 2 golfer in the world.

Recently, Scottie Scheffler mentioned that LIV Golf players have been the talk of the PGA Tour clubhouse. While some golfers have been vocal about their feelings towards the Saudi-backed Invitational Series, Scheffler hasn’t been overly critical of his former club members.

Instead, he made his feelings known in a different way on Thursday, walking in front of Smith when he was eyeing up his shot.

Smith was surprised, to say the least, and engaged in a stare down with Scheffler at the St. Jude Championship.

Check out the awkward encounter below.

It could have been an honest mistake but it’s not something that happens often during a gentleman’s game, especially from the World’s No.1 player.

Smith was in shock after Scheffler broke his concentration.

Regardless of all the negative talk around the 2022 British Open winner, Smith is in a good position to win the FedEx Cup and bring home the $18 million prize.

Smith Makes No Comment About LIV Golf

Despite all the headlines about Smith joining LIV Golf, he has not confirmed or commented on the situation.

Instead, he went on to tell reporters that if there’s anything they need to know, it will be said by him.

“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me,” Smith said.

While he was being questioned on his LIV Golf involvement, Smith avoided the topic altogether.

“I have no comment to that,” Smith said. “I’m here to play the FedEx Cup.”

Scheffler and Smith After Round 1 at St. Jude Championships

Even though Scheffler walked in front of Smith while he was lining up a shot, the Australian is doing well at TPC Southwind.

Smith is currently second in the FedEx Cup standings and had a successful Round 1 at the 2022 St. Jude’s Championship. Smith is T31, only five shots behind the leader.

Meanwhile, Scheffler had a tougher day on the greens.

The world’s No.1 player finished +1 on the day and sits T87. Scheffler could have been letting out some of his frustrations or trying to throw Smith off his game.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
St. Jude Championship Purse Up 30%, Winner’s Payout Set At $2.7M

St. Jude Championship Purse Up 30%, Winner’s Payout Set At $2.7M

Gia Nguyen  •  23h
Golf News and Rumors
Paige Spiranac Makes St. Jude Championship Picks and Predictions
Paige Spiranac Makes St. Jude Championship Picks and Predictions
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 10 2022
Golf News and Rumors
St. Jude Championship 2022 - Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
St. Jude Championship 2022 : Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 10 2022
Golf News and Rumors
St. Jude Championship 2022- Tee Times, Featured Groups, and Weather
St. Jude Championship 2022: Tee Times, Featured Groups, and Weather
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 10 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler Comments on LIV Golf, “They Broke The Rules
Scottie Scheffler Comments on LIV Golf Players, “They Broke The Rules”
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 9 2022
Golf News and Rumors
REPORT- Cameron Smith Joins LIV Golf, Per PGA Tour Pro
REPORT: Cameron Smith Joins LIV Golf, Per PGA Tour Pro
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 9 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Mickelson Leads LIV Golf Players In Antitrust Lawsuit vs PGA Tour
Mickelson Leads LIV Golf Players In Antitrust Lawsuit vs PGA Tour
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 3 2022
More News