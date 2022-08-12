While Cameron Smith still hasn’t confirmed that he’s leaving for LIV Golf, players on the PGA Tour have started to lash back at the current No. 2 golfer in the world.

Recently, Scottie Scheffler mentioned that LIV Golf players have been the talk of the PGA Tour clubhouse. While some golfers have been vocal about their feelings towards the Saudi-backed Invitational Series, Scheffler hasn’t been overly critical of his former club members.

Instead, he made his feelings known in a different way on Thursday, walking in front of Smith when he was eyeing up his shot.

Smith was surprised, to say the least, and engaged in a stare down with Scheffler at the St. Jude Championship.

Check out the awkward encounter below.

Scottie Scheffler making it known what he thinks of Cam Smith’s move to LIV. pic.twitter.com/lRyoJDCzTL — John Nucci (@JNucci23) August 11, 2022

It could have been an honest mistake but it’s not something that happens often during a gentleman’s game, especially from the World’s No.1 player.

Smith was in shock after Scheffler broke his concentration.

Regardless of all the negative talk around the 2022 British Open winner, Smith is in a good position to win the FedEx Cup and bring home the $18 million prize.

Smith Makes No Comment About LIV Golf

Despite all the headlines about Smith joining LIV Golf, he has not confirmed or commented on the situation.

Instead, he went on to tell reporters that if there’s anything they need to know, it will be said by him.

“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me,” Smith said.

While he was being questioned on his LIV Golf involvement, Smith avoided the topic altogether.

“I have no comment to that,” Smith said. “I’m here to play the FedEx Cup.”

Scheffler and Smith After Round 1 at St. Jude Championships

Even though Scheffler walked in front of Smith while he was lining up a shot, the Australian is doing well at TPC Southwind.

Smith is currently second in the FedEx Cup standings and had a successful Round 1 at the 2022 St. Jude’s Championship. Smith is T31, only five shots behind the leader.

Meanwhile, Scheffler had a tougher day on the greens.

The world’s No.1 player finished +1 on the day and sits T87. Scheffler could have been letting out some of his frustrations or trying to throw Smith off his game.