College Football

SEC Football Rankings 2023: Alabama to Topple Favorites Georgia in SEC Championship

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
7 min read
nick saban 3

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has always been synonymous with power, prestige, and intense rivalries. As the 2023 season kicks into gear, let’s look at how teams may stack up, leveraging conference odds and win lines. Here are the 2023 SEC college football rankings.

The upcoming college football season stands to be another whirlwind tour of triumphs, heartbreaks, and the quintessential drama that the SEC is renowned for. Each team, whether an acclaimed juggernaut or an underdog, brings its own unique narrative to this complex tapestry.

From Georgia’s bid for a third straight title to South Carolina’s potential as the surprise package, there are intriguing storylines aplenty. Utilizing the lens of conference odds and win lines, we’ll delve deeper into the journeys these teams are likely to embark on in their relentless pursuit of glory.

2023 SEC Conference Championship Odds

Let us begin by taking a quick peek at the odds for the SEC Championship 2023 with some of the top US sportsbooks. Leading the way, are back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs at +100. They are followed closely by Nick Saban’s Alabama (+200). The Crimson Tide will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after underwhelming in 2022.

Another team that were underwhelming last season were the Texas A&M Aggies. They took some brutal losses, but Jimbo Fisher’s men are just +1400 to bounce back in 2023 and claim the conference championship.

South Carolina, who finished the season strongly, will look to continue playing their patented Beamer Ball and upset the big guns. The Gamecocks can be backed at +8000 for the 2023 SEC Championship.

Let’s take a look at the complete odds to win the SEC Championship 2023:

Team SEC Championship Odds Sportsbook
Georgia +100
Alabama +200
LSU +525
Tennessee +1400
Texas A&M +1400
Ole Miss +3300
South Carolina +8000
Auburn +6600
Mississippi State +7500
Arkansas +8000
Florida +7500
Kentucky +8000
Missouri +8000
Vanderbilt +10000

SEC Overview

In the East Division, Georgia is projected to win the division and is also favored to win the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back national titles, although they lost quarterback Stetson Bennett to the NFL.

The team is anticipated to have a solid roster with incoming transfers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas to bolster their offensive firepower. Other teams to watch in this division include Tennessee and Kentucky.

South Carolina, however, could potentially cause an upset. The Gamecocks ended their previous season with big wins over high-ranking teams and will have former 5-star recruit Spencer Rattler at QB. With odds of +8000 for the SEC Championship, they could prove to be a dark horse in the conference.

In the West Division, Alabama is expected to win the division. The Crimson Tide’s team will be challenged this season with the loss of star QB Bryce Young to the NFL, and a three-way competition for the QB starting spot. However, Alabama boasts the No.1 recruiting class in 2023 and returns arguably the best cornerback in the country, Kool-Aid McKinstry.

LSU, with odds of +525, will have Harold Perkins returning, who is considered one of the best linebackers in the country. They are expected to give stiff competition to Alabama in the West Division. Texas A&M, despite having a top-ranked recruiting class in 2022 and finishing last in the division, is expected to make a rebound.

Auburn, under first-year coach Hugh Freeze, is expected to show significant improvement. The team has made the most of the transfer portal, securing potential starters in key positions. Their odds for the SEC Championship stand at +6600.

Key Points for Each SEC Team

East Division

Georgia Bulldogs

  • Lost starting quarterback Stetson Bennett to the NFL
  • Relying on transfers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas for offensive firepower
  • Are favored to win the SEC Championship with odds of +100

Tennessee Volunteers

  • Achieved double-digit wins for the first time since 2007
  • Will rely on quarterbacks Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava

Kentucky Wildcats

  • Finished last season with a 7-6 record
  • Brought in Devin Leary from NC State and retained play-caller Liam Coen

South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Had impressive victories over Tennessee and Clemson last season
  • Gained former 5-star recruit Spencer Rattler at QB
  • Potential dark horse in the competition with SEC Championship odds of +8000

Florida Gators

  • Lost quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL
  • In rebuild mode with the arrival of Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz

Missouri Tigers

  • Surprise defense last year, holding teams to 25.2 points a game
  • Looking for improved performances from quarterback Brady Cook

Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Just missed out on a bowl game last year
  • Relying on development of quarterback A.J. Swann

West Division

Alabama Crimson Tide

  • In a battle for the QB starting spot
  • Return arguably the best cornerback in the country, Kool-Aid McKinstry
  • Have SEC Championship odds of +200

LSU Tigers

  • Won last year’s division title
  • Expecting improvement of the offensive line
  • Relying on returning quarterback Jayden Daniels

Texas A&M Aggies

  • Appointed former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive play-caller
  • Aiming for a recovery after a disappointing 5-7 record last season

Ole Miss Rebels

  • Form declined in the second half of last season
  • Brought in new defensive coordinator Pete Golding

Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Finished last season on a strong note
  • Hired new offensive coordinator Kendall Briles

Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • QB Will Rogers is set for his third season
  • Expecting improvement on their 7-6 record from last season

Auburn Tigers

  • New head coach Hugh Freeze
  • Have made the most of the transfer portal, securing potential starters in key positions
  • Odds for the SEC Championship stand at +6600

2023 SEC Win Totals

Here is how each team is expected to fare in the 2023 season according to BetOnline:

Team Win Total Over Odds Under Odds Sportsbook
Georgia 11.5 +120 -150
Alabama 10.5 +140 -170
LSU 9.5 -115 115
Tennessee 9 115 -115
Texas A&M 7.5 -160 +130
Ole Miss 7.5 -105 -125
South Carolina 6.5 +100 -130
Auburn 6.5 -150 +120
Mississippi State 6.5 +110 -140
Arkansas 7 +130 -160
Florida 5.5 -125 -105
Kentucky 6.5 -150 +120
Missouri 6.5 +120 -150
Vanderbilt 3.5 -160 +130

2023 SEC College Football Rankings

Breaking down the SEC 2023 rankings by divisions, we have:

SEC East

  1. Georgia
  2. Tennessee
  3. South Carolina
  4. Florida
  5. Kentucky
  6. Missouri
  7. Vanderbilt

SEC West

  1. Alabama
  2. LSU
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Auburn
  6. Mississippi State
  7. Arkansas

SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama

SEC Champion: Alabama

After taking in all that information, we have finally been able to reach our conclusion and rank each team in the SEC. There are no groundbreaking predictions from us at the top of the SEC as we believe Georgia takes the SEC East and Alabama wins the SEC West likely setting up an SEC Championship Game between the two.

Our surprise team is South Carolina, who we think can jump to third in the SEC East under Shane Beamer with Spencer Rattler at QB.

There should be a bit of a rebound for the Texas A&M Aggies in the West, as they finish behind only Alabama and the ultra-talented LSU.

Our SEC Champion in 2023 is Alabama (+200). They might just have a little bit too much for Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and Nick Saban will have a huge chip on his shoulder after several corners of the media were saying he is cooked.

Whether we are right or wrong, the upcoming season promises to deliver intense competition and exciting football in the SEC.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football NCAAF
Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
uga 2

Georgia Football Schedule 2023: 3 Games That Could Decide The Bulldogs’ Season

Author image David Evans  •  2min
College Football
football trophy
Top College Football Players Earning Half a Million Dollars in Transfer Portal Deals with NIL Collectives
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 5 2023
College Football
GettyImages-2833382
College Football: Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Vick Highlight 2024 Hall of Fame Ballot
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 5 2023
College Football
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Could the Texas A&M Aggies Really Fire Jimbo Fisher With His HUGE Buyout After Another Bad Year?
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 2 2023
College Football
brent venables
Oklahoma Football Coach Brent Venables Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth, & Record
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 2 2023
College Football
liam andrews
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Leading the Charge for 4-Star OL Liam Andrews as Visit Looms
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 1 2023
College Football
Kirk Herbsreit is sixth highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
College Football Expert Picks and Predictions: ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Picks Alabama to win the 2023 SEC Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top