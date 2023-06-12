The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has always been synonymous with power, prestige, and intense rivalries. As the 2023 season kicks into gear, let’s look at how teams may stack up, leveraging conference odds and win lines. Here are the 2023 SEC college football rankings.

The upcoming college football season stands to be another whirlwind tour of triumphs, heartbreaks, and the quintessential drama that the SEC is renowned for. Each team, whether an acclaimed juggernaut or an underdog, brings its own unique narrative to this complex tapestry.

From Georgia’s bid for a third straight title to South Carolina’s potential as the surprise package, there are intriguing storylines aplenty. Utilizing the lens of conference odds and win lines, we’ll delve deeper into the journeys these teams are likely to embark on in their relentless pursuit of glory.

2023 SEC Conference Championship Odds

Let us begin by taking a quick peek at the odds for the SEC Championship 2023 with some of the top US sportsbooks. Leading the way, are back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs at +100. They are followed closely by Nick Saban’s Alabama (+200). The Crimson Tide will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after underwhelming in 2022.

Another team that were underwhelming last season were the Texas A&M Aggies. They took some brutal losses, but Jimbo Fisher’s men are just +1400 to bounce back in 2023 and claim the conference championship.

South Carolina, who finished the season strongly, will look to continue playing their patented Beamer Ball and upset the big guns. The Gamecocks can be backed at +8000 for the 2023 SEC Championship.

Let’s take a look at the complete odds to win the SEC Championship 2023:

SEC Overview

In the East Division, Georgia is projected to win the division and is also favored to win the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back national titles, although they lost quarterback Stetson Bennett to the NFL.

The team is anticipated to have a solid roster with incoming transfers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas to bolster their offensive firepower. Other teams to watch in this division include Tennessee and Kentucky.

South Carolina, however, could potentially cause an upset. The Gamecocks ended their previous season with big wins over high-ranking teams and will have former 5-star recruit Spencer Rattler at QB. With odds of +8000 for the SEC Championship, they could prove to be a dark horse in the conference.

In the West Division, Alabama is expected to win the division. The Crimson Tide’s team will be challenged this season with the loss of star QB Bryce Young to the NFL, and a three-way competition for the QB starting spot. However, Alabama boasts the No.1 recruiting class in 2023 and returns arguably the best cornerback in the country, Kool-Aid McKinstry.

LSU, with odds of +525, will have Harold Perkins returning, who is considered one of the best linebackers in the country. They are expected to give stiff competition to Alabama in the West Division. Texas A&M, despite having a top-ranked recruiting class in 2022 and finishing last in the division, is expected to make a rebound.

Auburn, under first-year coach Hugh Freeze, is expected to show significant improvement. The team has made the most of the transfer portal, securing potential starters in key positions. Their odds for the SEC Championship stand at +6600.

Key Points for Each SEC Team

East Division

Georgia Bulldogs

Lost starting quarterback Stetson Bennett to the NFL

Relying on transfers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas for offensive firepower

Are favored to win the SEC Championship with odds of +100

Tennessee Volunteers

Achieved double-digit wins for the first time since 2007

Will rely on quarterbacks Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava

Kentucky Wildcats

Finished last season with a 7-6 record

Brought in Devin Leary from NC State and retained play-caller Liam Coen

South Carolina Gamecocks

Had impressive victories over Tennessee and Clemson last season

Gained former 5-star recruit Spencer Rattler at QB

Potential dark horse in the competition with SEC Championship odds of +8000

Florida Gators

Lost quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL

In rebuild mode with the arrival of Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz

Missouri Tigers

Surprise defense last year, holding teams to 25.2 points a game

Looking for improved performances from quarterback Brady Cook

Vanderbilt Commodores

Just missed out on a bowl game last year

Relying on development of quarterback A.J. Swann

West Division

Alabama Crimson Tide

In a battle for the QB starting spot

Return arguably the best cornerback in the country, Kool-Aid McKinstry

Have SEC Championship odds of +200

LSU Tigers

Won last year’s division title

Expecting improvement of the offensive line

Relying on returning quarterback Jayden Daniels

Texas A&M Aggies

Appointed former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive play-caller

Aiming for a recovery after a disappointing 5-7 record last season

Ole Miss Rebels

Form declined in the second half of last season

Brought in new defensive coordinator Pete Golding

Arkansas Razorbacks

Finished last season on a strong note

Hired new offensive coordinator Kendall Briles

Mississippi State Bulldogs

QB Will Rogers is set for his third season

Expecting improvement on their 7-6 record from last season

Auburn Tigers

New head coach Hugh Freeze

Have made the most of the transfer portal, securing potential starters in key positions

Odds for the SEC Championship stand at +6600

2023 SEC Win Totals

Here is how each team is expected to fare in the 2023 season according to BetOnline:

2023 SEC College Football Rankings

Breaking down the SEC 2023 rankings by divisions, we have:

SEC East

Georgia Tennessee South Carolina Florida Kentucky Missouri Vanderbilt

SEC West

Alabama LSU Texas A&M Ole Miss Auburn Mississippi State Arkansas

SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama

SEC Champion: Alabama

After taking in all that information, we have finally been able to reach our conclusion and rank each team in the SEC. There are no groundbreaking predictions from us at the top of the SEC as we believe Georgia takes the SEC East and Alabama wins the SEC West likely setting up an SEC Championship Game between the two.

Our surprise team is South Carolina, who we think can jump to third in the SEC East under Shane Beamer with Spencer Rattler at QB.

There should be a bit of a rebound for the Texas A&M Aggies in the West, as they finish behind only Alabama and the ultra-talented LSU.

Our SEC Champion in 2023 is Alabama (+200). They might just have a little bit too much for Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and Nick Saban will have a huge chip on his shoulder after several corners of the media were saying he is cooked.

Whether we are right or wrong, the upcoming season promises to deliver intense competition and exciting football in the SEC.

