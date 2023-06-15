A highly anticipated clash in the world of college football is on the horizon as the SEC unveils its 2024 schedule. A standout in this calendar is the Georgia Bulldogs facing off against the Texas Longhorns, with fans eagerly speculating about a potential quarterback showdown. Could we see top-rated signees from successive recruiting cycles, Arch Manning and Dylan Raiola, face off in this thrilling matchup?

Manning vs. Raiola a 2024 Marquee Matchup

Setting the stage for this conjecture is the rich history of these programs. Georgia and Texas – both powerhouses in college football – have battled on the gridiron a total of five times, with the Longhorns coming out on top on each occasion. In fact, last non-conference defeat for Georgia was at the hands of Texas in the Sugar Bowl at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Despite this, the Bulldogs enter 2023 with high hopes of creating history by being the first team to win three consecutive national championships in the modern era of college football.

But let’s dive back into our potential quarterback duel. Dylan Raiola, the highly coveted No. 1 recruit in the 2024 cycle, has committed to the Bulldogs and will be joining them in 2024. A duel with Texas Longhorn Arch Manning, the top prospect of the 2023 cycle, would create an epic storyline for this SEC matchup.

Manning Still Fighting to Unseat Quinn Ewers

However, Manning’s position as Texas’s starter is not yet cemented. The current Longhorns’ QB, Quinn Ewers, continues to show no signs of relinquishing his grip on the position, leaving Manning to compete for the coveted spot.

When the Bulldogs travel to Texas in 2024, will it be Raiola vs. Manning? Or will Ewers continue his reign as QB1 and Carson Beck take the reins for the Bulldogs? The latter scenario seems unlikely with the anticipated arrival of Raiola. College football enthusiasts are holding their breath in anticipation of a possible Manning-Raiola faceoff.

Aside from this potential quarterback rivalry, this scheduled game promises more intriguing storylines. The SEC is already bracing for the excitement surrounding these heavyweights, originally slated to lock horns in 2028 and 2029 non-conference series. An early faceoff in Texas’s debut SEC season only amplifies the excitement.

Uga Seeking Revenge on Bevo

This meeting has historical undertones as well. Georgia’s sole previous visit to Texas dates back to 1958, a match that ended in a 13-8 victory for the Longhorns. The upcoming game will mark the sixth meeting between these iconic teams.

Whether it’s a potential duel between Manning and Raiola, Uga’s opportunity to settle scores with Bevo following their Sugar Bowl incident, or the weight of history on their shoulders, the Texas Longhorns’ showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs promises to an electrifying encounter. Stay tuned to the narrative that’s unfolding on the college football stage in the SEC’s 2024 season.

