Shannon Sharpe Officially Joins ESPN’s First Take

Dan Girolamo
Shannon Sharpe

The deal is done. Shannon Sharpe will join First Take, ESPN announced on Thursday.

Shannon Sharpe Officially Joins First Take

Sharpe will join First Take on Monday and Tuesday during football season and debate against Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe’s weekly appearance behind Monday, September 4.

I’m excited to announce this fall I’ll take my on air talents to ESPN’s First Take and debate my friend Stephen A. Smith,” Sharpe said in a statement. “We’re both graduates of HBCU’s, very opinionated and animated. GET YOUR POPCORN READY.”

Ever since his departure from FS1’s Undsiputed in June, Smith had been vocal about his interest in bringing Sharpe to First Take.

“We are talking to him,” Smith said on a July episode of his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, “and I’m hopeful, very hopeful, and very confident that ultimately we will be announcing sooner than later that he will be on First Take.”

After weeks of negotiations, Smith finally gets his guy.

It never hurts to have a 3-time Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Famer on the show. And it definitely doesn’t hurt to have a friend,” Smith said in a statement. “Shannon is not only a great talent, but a good man, as well. A man who’s aiming to do a lot of great things in the near future. I’m just thankful he accepted my invitation to join First Take as being one of those things — even if it means him getting beat down in debates from time-to-time 😊. Buckle up, folks. Here we come!”

First Take will feature a rotating panel of guests during the football season, including Sharpe, Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Marcus Spears, and more.

Shannon Sharpe Joins The Volume

Additionally, Sharpe signed an agreement yesterday to bring his popular podcast, Club Shay Shay, to The Volume, a digital media network founded by Colin Cowherd.

Through the partnership, Sharpe will produce new programming with his company, Shay Shay Media, at The Volume.

Last week, The NY Post reported that Sharpe would join First Take for two days a week during football season.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
