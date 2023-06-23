College Football

South Carolina Football Recruiting: Top Ranked Edge Dylan Stewart Leaning Gamecocks as Visit Approaches

David Evans
dylan stewart

Top-edge prospect Dylan Stewart’s recruitment journey appears to be tilting in favor of the South Carolina Gamecocks. The five-star athlete, according to On3, is the No. 1 edge rusher and overall recruit in the class of 2024, marking him as a transformative addition to any team that manages to secure his commitment.

Gamecocks Trending for Dylan Stewart

Stewart recently announced his top five college football destinations. These included high-profile teams such as Ohio State, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, and South Carolina. Interestingly, each school is offering something unique to attract the 6-foot-6, 240 lbs pass rusher. But it seems to be the South Carolina Gamecocks that have caught his eye.

The rising star’s upcoming official visit to South Carolina this weekend marks a pivotal moment in the recruitment saga. The Gamecocks, under the guidance of Head Coach Shane Beamer and assistant Sterling Lucas, have consistently sought to establish a strong relationship with Stewart. Their sincere and steady approach seems to be paying dividends as Stewart has expressed his appreciation for what Coach Beamer and the Gamecocks are trying to build.

South Carolina Looking to Tip the Scales Further with Upcoming Visit

Stewart’s previous official visits to Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State, as well as his impending visit to South Carolina, signal his thorough decision-making process. Notably, the South Carolina visit could prove decisive in tipping the scales for the Gamecocks, who are seeking to outdo the competition, including the Maryland Terrapins, Stewart’s “hometown” school.

The Gamecocks’ recruitment weekend will also feature other promising athletes like four-star Daniel Hill. However, it’s undeniable that Stewart’s presence elevates the stakes considerably. The Gamecocks’ coaching staff is no doubt working overtime to ensure that Stewart’s official visit leaves an unforgettable impression, differentiating it from his unofficial visits.

Stewart’s commitment would not only boost South Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class but potentially etch it in history as one of the school’s most successful. While he’s expected to delay his decision until December’s early signing period, the Gamecocks are building a compelling case for his commitment, fostering a comfortable environment and emphasizing their vested interest in his future.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
