Top-edge prospect Dylan Stewart’s recruitment journey appears to be tilting in favor of the South Carolina Gamecocks. The five-star athlete, according to On3, is the No. 1 edge rusher and overall recruit in the class of 2024, marking him as a transformative addition to any team that manages to secure his commitment.

Gamecocks Trending for Dylan Stewart

Stewart recently announced his top five college football destinations. These included high-profile teams such as Ohio State, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, and South Carolina. Interestingly, each school is offering something unique to attract the 6-foot-6, 240 lbs pass rusher. But it seems to be the South Carolina Gamecocks that have caught his eye.

MAKE IT KNOWN! 🚨#SCAVBall🚨 SCAVENGER is now putting in a #SCAVBall in for Dylan Stewart, the number 1 recruit in the nation, to the South Carolina Gamecocks! pic.twitter.com/PSRr2XARp8 — 🐔SCAVENGER🐔 (@Scavenger843) June 23, 2023

The rising star’s upcoming official visit to South Carolina this weekend marks a pivotal moment in the recruitment saga. The Gamecocks, under the guidance of Head Coach Shane Beamer and assistant Sterling Lucas, have consistently sought to establish a strong relationship with Stewart. Their sincere and steady approach seems to be paying dividends as Stewart has expressed his appreciation for what Coach Beamer and the Gamecocks are trying to build.

South Carolina Looking to Tip the Scales Further with Upcoming Visit

Stewart’s previous official visits to Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State, as well as his impending visit to South Carolina, signal his thorough decision-making process. Notably, the South Carolina visit could prove decisive in tipping the scales for the Gamecocks, who are seeking to outdo the competition, including the Maryland Terrapins, Stewart’s “hometown” school.

The Gamecocks’ recruitment weekend will also feature other promising athletes like four-star Daniel Hill. However, it’s undeniable that Stewart’s presence elevates the stakes considerably. The Gamecocks’ coaching staff is no doubt working overtime to ensure that Stewart’s official visit leaves an unforgettable impression, differentiating it from his unofficial visits.

Stewart’s commitment would not only boost South Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class but potentially etch it in history as one of the school’s most successful. While he’s expected to delay his decision until December’s early signing period, the Gamecocks are building a compelling case for his commitment, fostering a comfortable environment and emphasizing their vested interest in his future.

College Football Betting Guides 2023