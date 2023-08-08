As college football programs nationwide intensify their competition on the gridiron, the battle off the field also escalates – the race to secure the best coaching talent. Offensive coordinators, the maestros behind touchdowns and tactical plays, have seen their stock (and salaries) skyrocket in recent years. These tacticians have become invaluable assets for universities vying for prominence in the collegiate football landscape. Here, we break down the top 10 highest-paid offensive coordinators for 2023, showcasing the brains behind some of the most thrilling offenses in the country.

But before diving into the specifics, one must understand the pivotal role these coordinators play. Beyond crafting offensive strategies, they are instrumental in player development, recruitment, and in many cases, are the glue that holds the team together.

Their salaries are relative to their significance in the modern game, where every play counts, and every decision can be the difference between a win or loss. A peek into their earnings gives us a snapshot of where universities are placing their bets in the chase for championship glory.

Below are the top-10 highest paid OCs in college football. Click on the relevant OC to learn more or continue to scroll to read more about the top-paid offensive coordinators in NCAA football.

Jump to:

10. Alex Atkins, Florida State Seminoles – $1.15 Million

Fresh off his first season as OC in Tallahassee, Atkins is already making waves. Last season, his plays pushed FSU to a top 20 spot in points per game (PPG). They also ranked 15th in yards per game (YPG). Now, with fresh talent pouring in, FSU is gearing up for a riveting season.

The transfer portal brought in Keon Coleman and Jaheim Bell. Their top-20 recruiting class snatched up 4-star WR Vandrevius Jacobs. To top it off, the commitment of a 5-star WR for the class of 2024 has fans buzzing. If the Seminoles offense goes as expected this year, holding onto Atkins might be a challenge.

9. Kyle Flood, Texas Longhorns – $1.175 Million

From Rutgers to the NFL and now Texas, Flood’s journey is noteworthy. The ex-Rutgers head coach, boasting a 27-24 record, transitioned to the NFL. He sharpened his skills as the Falcons’ OL coach. By 2021, Texas welcomed him as their OC.

The Longhorns’ offense flaunted an impressive 34.5 PPG last season. This year, the spotlight’s on Arch Manning. The top recruit is eager to outshine Quinn Ewers. With Flood’s guidance, Texas hopes to climb the rankings even further.

T7. Phil Longo, Wisconsin Badgers – $1.25 Million

Longo’s switch from UNC to Wisconsin was a headline grabber. His stellar guidance of Drake Maye, a probable top-5 NFL draft pick, showcases his prowess.

But the Badgers’ offense? It sat at a sobering 74th in PPG and 89th in YPG in 2022. Longo’s challenge is evident. Yet, he has credentials. At UNC, he delivered a smashing 32.8 PPG and a top-25 rank in YPG. His three-season tenure saw now NFL QB Sam Howell breaking records and churning out 1,000-yard performers.

With his ‘air raid offense’, Wisconsin might witness a transformation.

T7. Andy Ludwig, Utah Utes – $1.25 Million

Ludwig and Utah Utes are almost synonymous now. Joining in 2019, his strategies have been commendable. The team’s 36.0 PPG in 2022 secured them a top-15 spot. 2021 was a milestone year.

The Utes won the South division with an 8-1 conference record. They trounced Oregon 38-10 but fell short in a riveting Rose Bowl against Ohio State. Yet, 2022 was redemption. They clinched back-to-back championships by defeating USC 47-24. Ludwig’s prowess is evident, and expectations are sky-high for the upcoming seasons.

6. Mike Denbrock, LSU Tigers – $1.3 Million

Denbrock’s inaugural year at LSU was in 2022. They landed in the top 30 for both points and yards per game. Before LSU, he spent significant years with Brian Kelly at Notre Dame from 2010 to 2016. Now, they’re reunited at LSU.

In 2021, Denbrock led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs as the OC. Given his achievements and relatively modest price tag, he may rank high in terms of value for money. LSU fans are banking on a bright future.

5. Jay Johnson, Michigan State Spartans – $1.46 Million

Johnson’s been with the Spartans since 2020. But 2022 was rough. They averaged a mere 24.2 PPG. This was a significant fall from the 31 PPG in 2021. The path ahead isn’t rosy. Both WR Keon Coleman and QB Payton Thorne left via the transfer portal. A lot is riding on this season.

Both Johnson’s and Head Coach Mel Tucker’s futures are hanging in the balance. Pressure? It’s an understatement.

4. Kendal Briles, TCU Horned Frogs – $1.5 Million (Estimated)

Briles made headlines, leaving Arkansas shortly after penning an extension. The twist? He accepted the same role at TCU. It cost him $250k to break the Razorback chains, but Briles paid the buyout and was on his way to Texas Christian.

Under his guidance, Arkansas boasted top 30 PPG and top 20 YPG stats, thanks to QB KJ Jefferson. The anticipation for the new season is palpable. Yet, Briles’ entry to TCU was contentious. His association, though indirect, with the Baylor University scandal raised eyebrows. The coming seasons will determine if the gamble pays off.

3. Garrett Riley – Clemson Tigers $1.75 million

Garrett Riley’s leap to Clemson from TCU has set the college football world abuzz. His impact at TCU was undeniable, and with Kendal Briles stepping into his shoes there, the next season promises riveting dynamics on both fronts.

At Clemson, the stage is set for Riley to showcase his brilliance. The quarterback-running back duo of Cade Klubnik and Will Shipley offers a tantalizing canvas for Riley’s tactical strokes. Their combined potential under his guidance could redefine Clemson’s offensive gameplay.

Last season saw Riley drive TCU to the College Football Playoff Championship, placing them confidently in the top-10 for points per game at an impressive 37.4 average against FBS opposition. This feat alone sets high expectations for his stint at Clemson.

The lingering question is clear: Can Riley channel his expertise and the raw talent at his disposal to return Clemson to its recent glory days? Anticipation is palpable, and the coming season beckons with promise.

T1. Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma Sooners – $1.9 million

A new era dawned at Oklahoma in 2022 with Jeff Lebby at the helm. In his first year, the Sooners boasted an impressive 474 yards-per-game and ranked in the top 25 for points-per-game. But Lebby’s arrival hasn’t been without its controversies.

At Baylor, Dolores Lozano accused him of inaction against running back Devin Chafin after she reported multiple physical assaults. Lebby’s unwavering support for his father-in-law, Art Briles, after the latter’s termination by Baylor raised eyebrows. But the Sooners see that as water under the bridge and Lebby is their guy going forward.

Before the Sooners, Lebby showcased his prowess at Ole Miss. In 2019, he joined them after a significant stint at UCF. The Knights flourished under him as OC: an undefeated regular season, an AAC Championship, and a peak national ranking of seventh.

He worked wonders with McKenzie Milton, a quarterback that ended up sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. Lebby’s previous tenure as the offensive coordinator at Southeastern University saw the team achieving the No.1 scoring offense in the NAIA.

Sooners fans are hopeful that Lebby can keep this offense firing the same way as he has in the past.

T1. Tommy Rees, Alabama Crimson Tide – $1.9 million

Alabama welcomed Tommy Rees, taking over from Bill O’Brien, who transitioned to the Patriots as OC. Formerly with Notre Dame as an offensive coordinator, Rees’ 2023 debut with the Crimson Tide is eagerly anticipated.

Despite a major setback last year, losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner to injury, Rees demonstrated his resilience, leading the Fighting Irish to a 9-4 record as OC. And now, Buchner follows him to Tuscaloosa, heralding a promising quarterback battle with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Regardless of the starter, Alabama’s QB room is loaded.

Rees emphasizes a “run-first” philosophy. Given Alabama’s offensive line, this approach is fitting. The line is hungry, aiming to “physically dominate” and make opponents “fear” them. This gritty style harks back to the early days of Nick Saban’s reign, balancing punishing offense with a stalwart defense.

While Rees is recognized for player development, some Alabama aficionados express concern. They question if he possesses the aggressive and analytical mindset to justify his position as a top-paid OC. Only time will reveal the wisdom of Alabama’s investment.

Complete List of Top-10 Highest Paid Offensive Coordinators in College Football

Rank Coach School Total Pay 1 Tommy Rees Alabama $1,900,000 1 Jeff Lebby Oklahoma $1,900,000 3 Garrett Riley Clemson $1,750,000 4 Kendal Briles TCU $1,500,000 5 Jay Johnson Michigan State $1,462,500 6 Mike Denbrock LSU $1,300,000 7 Andy Ludwig Utah $1,250,000 7 Phil Longo Wisconsin $1,250,000 9 Kyle Flood Texas $1,175,000 10 Alex Atkins Florida State $1,150,000

College Football Betting Guides 2023