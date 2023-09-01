College football season is upon us, and there’s no clearer indicator of the sport’s popularity and anticipation than ticket prices. Week 1 is offering a slew of promising matchups, and fans are dishing out quite the sum to be a part of the action. Let’s dive into the top five most expensive average ticket prices, based on purchases in the secondary market, courtesy of Logitix Insights.

1. FSU vs. LSU (in Orlando) – $445.22

The most expensive ticket in Week 1 is the monumental clash between FSU and LSU. With what is the best game of the week on paper, and both teams ranking in the top 10, there’s little wonder why the tickets demand such a premium.

LSU, ranking 5th, and FSU at 8th are both showcasing highly touted quarterbacks with Jayden Daniels taking snaps for LSU and Jordan Travis at the helm for FSU. As top sportsbooks suggest a nail-biter with LSU favored by just 2.5 points, fans know they are in for a treat.

2. Florida @ Utah – $354.89

A Thursday night spectacle, Florida’s venture into Utah promises high stakes and thrilling football. The Utes, current PAC-12 conference champions, possess an intimidating home record, having not lost there in 14 straight games.

With the might of the SEC visiting, the atmosphere promises to be electric. The message is clear: when the SEC comes to town, fans come with it, and they’re ready to pay for the experience.

3. West Virginia @ Penn State – $210.89

The Nittany Lions kick off their season with high hopes and hefty fan expectations. With a favorable rank of 7 to start the season, Penn State is among the most hyped teams, backed by returning offensive powerhouses like QB Drew Allar and RB Nicholas Singleton.

The defense also returns with some key playmakers, making this game an opportunity for fans to gauge the real potential of this Penn State team. The higher ticket price serves as a testament to their faith and excitement.

4. Colorado @ TCU – $196.83

The fourth-most expensive ticket in Week 1 of college football is for TCU hosting Colorado. Deion Sanders’ debut as an FBS coach brings its own brand of magic to this matchup. Leading the Colorado Buffaloes against TCU, Sanders has managed to draw in prodigious talent such as Travis Hunter (2022’s #1 CB) and Cormani McClain (2023’s #1 CB).

Adding to the intrigue, Sanders’ son, Shedeur, will be at the quarterback helm for Colorado. This game is less about the ticket price and more about witnessing the dawn of a new era in college football.

5. Nebraska @ Minnesota – $159.36

Nebraska, after a less-than-stellar season, has turned a new leaf with former Carolina Panthers head coach, Matt Rhule, taking the reins. With Scott Frost’s tenure marked by disappointments, Huskers fans are hungry for a new direction.

The ticket price suggests that they are willing to travel and rally behind their team, hopeful that a new coach translates to a refreshed performance on the field.

