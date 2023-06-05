With the emergence of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, college football’s economic landscape has undergone a radical transformation. The advent of NIL Collectives—bodies that consolidate endorsements, social media proceeds, and merchandising rights—has significantly elevated the financial stakes for student-athletes. Research shows that some top college football players are receiving around $500,000 in transfer portal deals from these NIL Collectives.

Recent research conducted by Jason Belzer, an analyst with StudentAthleteNIL.com, brings this shift into sharp focus. Belzer’s data reveals an abundance of wealth now present in the game, with top-ranking transfer athletes at the forefront.

How much are student-athletes really making? At today’s @NILSummit, we released the first ever look into how much football and basketball student-athletes are making based on data from over 30 @AthleteNIL collectives and more than 1000 student-athletes we’ve contracted with. pic.twitter.com/HwpNlaF9xc — Jason Belzer (@JasonBelzer) June 4, 2023

What are NIL Collectives?

Most schools have their own NIL Collectives. NIL Collectives are groups or entities that consolidate and manage the monetization of a college athlete’s name, image, and likeness. Essentially, they act as intermediaries between athletes and potential sponsors, businesses, or advertisers who wish to use an athlete’s persona for promotional purposes.

The funding for NIL Collectives typically comes from businesses, advertisers, sponsors, alumni, or other supporters of the athletes or their teams. These entities invest in the Collective with the intention of promoting their products or services through the athlete’s platform, thereby gaining visibility and potential profit.

The purpose of NIL Collectives is twofold. On one hand, they help athletes navigate the often complex world of endorsements and promotional deals, ensuring that athletes are fairly compensated for their NIL rights. On the other hand, they offer businesses and advertisers a streamlined way to reach out to athletes for promotional partnerships, thereby creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.

Top 10 Players Receive an Average of $500,000 in Transfer Portal Deals from NIL Collectives

Belzer’s findings indicate that the consensus-ranked top 10 college football players in the transfer portal receive an average of half a million dollars from NIL Collectives in their transfer portal deals. Notably, these figures are exclusive of any other NIL deals the athletes may have.

As the ranks descend, the financial rewards remain lucrative:

Top 25 transfer players are awarded $250,000

transfer players are awarded Top 50 players rake in $125,000

players rake in Top 100 competitors fetch $100,000

competitors fetch Top 150 athletes gain $75,000

athletes gain Top 300 individuals earn $30,000

Belzer’s research also sheds light on the annual compensation players receive from their institutions’ NIL Collectives, depending on their position and the school’s ranking:

Power 5 Roster (Top 50%):

Starter: $45,000

Second-string: $25,000

Bench player: $15,000

Power 5 Roster (Bottom 50%):

Starter: $15,000

Second-string: $7,500

Bench: $2,500

Group of 5 Roster:

Starter: $5,000

Second-string: $2,500

Bench: $1,000

The New Normal in College Sports

These figures underscore a massive shift in the financial prospects for college athletes. In a time not too long past, these individuals went uncompensated. Today, they are potentially able to amass a considerable amount of wealth while still in school.

Furthermore, the promise of NIL Collective revenue provides an intriguing incentive for athletes considering school transfers. This dynamic adds a fresh layer of strategy and decision-making in the realm of college football.

The new norms introduced by NIL deals and Collectives are forging a new path for college football. The potential of a college football player is now quantified not only in athletic achievements but also in monetary value. As the rulebook evolves, it remains to be seen how these shifts will continue to redefine the future of the game.

