College football recruiting is a tough game, but it seems UCLA Bruins are poised to snatch up a promising talent – four-star athlete Derrick McFall. As the race narrows down, Texas A&M Aggies fall back, leaving UCLA to take the lead.

Derrick McFall Down to Final Three Schools – UCLA, Washington, Colorado are IN, Texas A&M is OUT

August 4 is set as Derrick McFall’s college decision day. McFall, a multi-talented athlete hailing from Tyler, Texas, is currently eyeing Colorado, UCLA, and Washington. These schools made his shortlist due to their consistent loyalty during the recruitment process. However, the once favored Texas A&M Aggies are now out of contention.

McFall has toured both Colorado and Washington. However, the fact that he has yet to visit UCLA doesn’t seem to hinder the Bruins. UCLA has been fostering a strong relationship with McFall, making it a strong contender for his commitment.

Splitting time between the positions of running back and slot receiver is what these schools envision for McFall, which aligns with his own plans. It seems the anticipation is high as McFall, a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, keeps everyone guessing until the big reveal on August 4.

Tyler (TX) get in the board first with this impressive 55-yard Touchdown Run by QB Derrick McFall (@Derrick_mcfall2). #Brandid👌🏾@TylerLionsFB lead Sherman (TX) 7-0 with 9:54 to go in the 1st quarter. #TXHSFB @TylerHighLions | @TylerISD pic.twitter.com/bmr9lJZF1R — BRANDID SPORTS (@BrandidSports) October 30, 2021

Bruins with the Edge Thanks to Coaches Kelly and Neuheisel

Among the top three, UCLA has a notable edge. McFall’s rapport with Chip Kelly, the renowned head coach, and receivers’ coach Jerry Neuheisel, seems to play a significant role in UCLA’s favorability.

“Everyone knows about Chip Kelly and how he always has a great offense,” McFall said. “We have a great relationship and I talk with their receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel almost every day. It’s a great relationship and he tells me everything about them.”

Recent Offer from UCLA the One McFall was Waiting For?

An established athlete, McFall showcases his skills on the basketball court and running track, too. His impressive 10.91 100-meter dash record as a freshman and multiple first-team selections as a Utility player and wide receiver in Texas District 7-5A-I further elevate his profile.

Over the weekend, McFall secured a scholarship offer from UCLA, signaling a mutual interest. A player of significant agility and dynamism, McFall could bolster UCLA’s team with his excellent pass-catching skills and ability to excel in multiple positions.

California Connection

The Californian connection runs deeper with McFall, who has made numerous trips to the state for tournaments and practices. His comfort with the area, combined with his mother’s fondness for it, could play into UCLA’s advantage.

Even though a formal visit to UCLA is yet to be scheduled, McFall possesses enough knowledge and enthusiasm about the institution to make an informed decision.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M Aggies, once a frontrunner for McFall, seem to have lost their stride. With no specific reasons cited, the Aggies are noticeably out of the picture, spotlighting the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of college football recruitment.

With UCLA’s persistent loyalty, strong relational ties, and a vision aligning with McFall’s own athletic aspirations, the Bruins emerge as the likeliest destination for this four-star athlete. However, until the decision day dawns, the suspense continues.

