USC Trojans offensive tackle Courtland Ford has recently entered the college football transfer portal, with the Kentucky Wildcats emerging as the favored destination for the talented lineman. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound OT has three years of eligibility remaining, including his COVID-19 year.

Courtland Ford to the Transfer Portal

Over the course of his three seasons at USC, Ford appeared in 20 games, earning 12 starts. Initially playing as a true freshman at left guard, he transitioned to left tackle in 2021. However, injuries and health issues limited his playtime, with a leg injury and mono sidelining him for a significant portion of the regular college football season.

With head coach Lincoln Riley’s arrival at USC, Ford made just three starts last season. Despite being limited by a minor offseason procedure, Riley praised Ford for his significant improvements this offseason.

Nonetheless, Ford’s struggle with injuries meant he lost his starting role for the majority of the season. Now, Ford has decided to try his luck at a different school as he enters the NCAA transfer portal.

Kentucky Believed to be Ford’s Favored Destination

Hailing from Cedar Hill, Texas, Ford was a three-star prospect in the 2020 class. He chose USC over offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, TCU, and Oregon.

Now, as Ford enters the transfer portal, he becomes one of the most sought-after offensive linemen available. Kentucky seems to be the frontrunner in the race to secure his services.

The Wildcats have experienced significant issues on the offensive line, giving up more sacks than any other Power Five college football program in 2022. They have already turned to the transfer portal once this offseason, adding Marques Cox at left tackle. However, the starting right tackle position remains up for grabs.

Courtland Ford’s arrival could provide the much-needed solution to Kentucky’s right tackle woes. According to Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio, Ford is set to visit Kentucky’s campus this week, giving the Wildcats coaching staff an opportunity to make their pitch.

USC OT Courtland Ford is in the Transfer Portal. Keep an eye on this one #BBN. https://t.co/esA2Q6usZU — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 16, 2023

Should Kentucky secure Ford’s commitment, it wouldn’t be the first time they have recruited a USC transfer to bolster their offensive line. In 2018, E.J. Price left the Trojans, eventually joining the Wildcats and starting 11 games, contributing to a 10-3 season.

With Kentucky emerging as the favored destination, the Wildcats have a prime opportunity to strengthen their offensive line and address their right tackle problem. As Ford’s visit to Kentucky approaches, the college football community eagerly awaits the outcome of this high-profile transfer.

