The fascinating tale of Bishop Sycamore Centurions, a self-styled high school football team that turned out to be a hoax, is soon to be a subject of a gripping HBO documentary. Airing on August 23 on HBO and HBO Max, “BS High” will explore the intriguing story behind this supposed Ohio-based football team that attracted attention for its controversial practices and deceptive appearances against top high schools.

Background

Bishop Sycamore emerged on the scene in 2019. However, its roots can be traced back to Christians of Faith Academy (COF) in 2018. The COF also faced legal troubles, including accusations of fraud. It eventually rebranded as Bishop Sycamore by former head coach Leroy Johnson.

The 2021 season put Bishop Sycamore in the spotlight. They lined up against giants like IMG Academy and Massillon Washington High School, and games were even aired on ESPN. Their lack of success on the field, including overwhelming losses like a 58-0 drubbing by IMG Academy, prompted many to question the legitimacy of the team.

Shady Operations

Players and insiders have revealed unsettling details about the operation. Athletes were allegedly lured with false promises of an education similar to the prestigious IMG Academy. In reality, the so-called schooling amounted to a single visit to a public library. The players – some over high school age – ended up living in a hotel for months.

Coaching issues plagued the team, with staff turnover reaching a point where only two coaches and a player’s mother were left to oversee the players. Essential resources like athletic trainers were also lacking, leading to unsafe playing conditions.

Financial Allegations and Fallout

Head coach Leroy Johnson became embroiled in allegations of owing vast amounts to various parties, including hotels. A nationally televised 58-0 loss to IMG Academy on August 29, 2021, only deepened the scandal, with ESPN commentators openly questioning the team’s validity.

After the game, accusations of fraud involving invalid checks further tainted the team’s reputation. Eventually, this led to Johnson’s dismissal and legal troubles. An investigation by the Ohio Department of Education found that Bishop Sycamore didn’t meet educational standards, leading to its games being canceled and its expulsion from the Texas Christian Athletic League.

The Documentary

HBO’s “BS High” aims to unravel this perplexing story, providing insights from the head coach, players, and their families. HBO teased the documentary with tweets reading, “They were sold a dream” and “It was all a scheme.”

It will air on August 23.

