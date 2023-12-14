NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17)

Week 15 begins on Thursday Night Football with a game between the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8). Find out how to watch the Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football. 

It will be a battle of backup quarterbacks as Los Angeles’ Easton Stick faces off against Las Vegas’ Aidan O’Connell.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Chargers vs. Raiders
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Dec. 14, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.
Oct 29, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates with linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and safety AJ Finley (24) after intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday’s night game between the Chargers and Raiders begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. The broadcast team consists of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter). TNF Tonight begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Fans in Los Angeles and Las Vegas can watch the game on local TV stations. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can stream the game on their phones or tablets.

To receive a free live stream of the game, make a wager at BetOnline. Once you place a bet on Chargers vs. Raiders, BetOnline will reward you with a free live stream of the game.

When making a deposit, use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

How To Watch Chargers vs. Raiders With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Chargers vs. Raiders
  5. Stream Chargers vs. Raiders for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Chargers vs. Raiders Preview

The Raiders are 3-point favorites at BetOnline. The Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert, who had season-ending surgery on his finger earlier this week.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-105) -3 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 34.5 (-107) Under 34.5 (-113) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Chargers NFL News and Rumors Raiders
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30)

Chargers vs. Raiders: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2min
NFL News and Rumors
hip drop
What is a ‘Hip Drop’ Tackle and Why the NFL is Considering Banning the Move Already Banned in Australian Rugby League
Author image David Evans  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8)
NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Ravens Rule The AFC
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Denver Broncos
Chargers QB Justin Herbert Out For Season: Who Will Replace Him?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Mahomes Apologizes For Reaction Towards Officials Following Sunday’s Loss
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
College Football Teams With The Most Heisman Trophy Winners
College Football Teams With The Most Heisman Trophy Winners
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6)
NFL Week 15: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top