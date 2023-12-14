Week 15 begins on Thursday Night Football with a game between the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8). Find out how to watch the Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
It will be a battle of backup quarterbacks as Los Angeles’ Easton Stick faces off against Las Vegas’ Aidan O’Connell.
Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel
Two division foes go head-to-head on #TNFonPrime. pic.twitter.com/l6RVKfaFmW
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 13, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Chargers vs. Raiders
- 📅 Date: Thursday – Dec. 14, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream
Thursday’s night game between the Chargers and Raiders begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. The broadcast team consists of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter). TNF Tonight begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Fans in Los Angeles and Las Vegas can watch the game on local TV stations. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can stream the game on their phones or tablets.
To receive a free live stream of the game, make a wager at BetOnline. Once you place a bet on Chargers vs. Raiders, BetOnline will reward you with a free live stream of the game.
When making a deposit, use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.
How To Watch Chargers vs. Raiders With BetOnline
- Click here to sign up for BetOnline
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
- Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
- Place a bet on the Chargers vs. Raiders
- Stream Chargers vs. Raiders for free
Click here for terms and conditions.
Chargers vs. Raiders Preview
Two teams who know each other well. Who comes out on top on #TNFonPrime? pic.twitter.com/C7pTMTRvmI
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 13, 2023
The Raiders are 3-point favorites at BetOnline. The Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert, who had season-ending surgery on his finger earlier this week.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3 (-105)
|-3 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 34.5 (-107)
|Under 34.5 (-113)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.