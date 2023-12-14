Week 15 begins on Thursday Night Football with a game between the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8). Find out how to watch the Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

It will be a battle of backup quarterbacks as Los Angeles’ Easton Stick faces off against Las Vegas’ Aidan O’Connell.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Two division foes go head-to-head on #TNFonPrime. pic.twitter.com/l6RVKfaFmW — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 13, 2023

🏈 Game: Chargers vs. Raiders

📅 Date : Thursday – Dec. 14, 2023

: Thursday – Dec. 14, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Thursday’s night game between the Chargers and Raiders begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. The broadcast team consists of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter). TNF Tonight begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Fans in Los Angeles and Las Vegas can watch the game on local TV stations. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can stream the game on their phones or tablets.

To receive a free live stream of the game, make a wager at BetOnline. Once you place a bet on Chargers vs. Raiders, BetOnline will reward you with a free live stream of the game.

When making a deposit, use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

How To Watch Chargers vs. Raiders With BetOnline

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the Chargers vs. Raiders Stream Chargers vs. Raiders for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Chargers vs. Raiders Preview

Two teams who know each other well. Who comes out on top on #TNFonPrime? pic.twitter.com/C7pTMTRvmI — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 13, 2023

The Raiders are 3-point favorites at BetOnline. The Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert, who had season-ending surgery on his finger earlier this week.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.