WATCH: Damian Lillard Listens To “Miami” On His Instagram Live

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard could be on the move soon, and the Miami Heat are the potential favorite to land the All-NBA star.

If Lillard is giving hints about where he wants to end up, look no further than the song playing in the background of his Instagram Live. Lillard went live with “Miami” by Will Smith playing in the background.

Dame went on IG live with “Welcome To Miami” playing in the background. Lol now Damian… pic.twitter.com/XlmlSCm9eF — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) June 23, 2023

Damian Lillard Has A Major Decision To Make This Offseason

Lillard and the Blazers have reached a fork in the road of their relationship.

Lillard informed the front office that he wants to remain in Portland if the team can build a championship contender. At 32, Lillard wants to play with veterans on a title contender instead of rookies on a rebuilding team.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Portland considered trading the No. 3 pick for a player to play alongside Lillard. However, the Blazers elected to keep the pick and take Scoot Henderson, a talented prospect who plays the same position as Lillard.

Shortly after the draft, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the leading voice for all news surrounding Dame, reported that Lillard has not had “any communication” with the Blazers about free agency or his future with the team.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds

Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency or his future, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2023

The Miami Heat (+100) is still the favorite at BetOnline to land Lillard in a trade. The Heat have multiple first-round picks and young players, such as Tyler Herro, to offer.

The Nets (+300) are also considered one of the teams in the market for Lillard. With a multitude of first-round picks, Portland could do a proper rebuild.

The Toronto Raptors (+400), New York Knicks (+500), and Boston Celtics (+600) could play a factor in where Lillard ends up.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds (If Not Portland) Odds Play Miami Heat +100 Brooklyn Nets +300 Toronto Raptors +400 New York Knicks +500 Boston Celtics +600 Los Angeles Lakers +1000 San Antonio Spurs +1200 Los Angeles Clippers +1400 Dallas Mavericks +1600 Atlanta Hawks +1800 Chicago Bulls +2000 Memphis Grizzlies +2000

