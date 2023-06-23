NBA News and Rumors

WATCH: Damian Lillard Listens To “Miami” On His Instagram Live

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) controls the ball

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard could be on the move soon, and the Miami Heat are the potential favorite to land the All-NBA star.

If Lillard is giving hints about where he wants to end up, look no further than the song playing in the background of his Instagram Live. Lillard went live with “Miami” by Will Smith playing in the background.

Damian Lillard Has A Major Decision To Make This Offseason

Lillard and the Blazers have reached a fork in the road of their relationship.

Lillard informed the front office that he wants to remain in Portland if the team can build a championship contender. At 32, Lillard wants to play with veterans on a title contender instead of rookies on a rebuilding team.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Portland considered trading the No. 3 pick for a player to play alongside Lillard. However, the Blazers elected to keep the pick and take Scoot Henderson, a talented prospect who plays the same position as Lillard.

Shortly after the draft, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the leading voice for all news surrounding Dame, reported that Lillard has not had “any communication” with the Blazers about free agency or his future with the team.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds

The Miami Heat (+100) is still the favorite at BetOnline to land Lillard in a trade. The Heat have multiple first-round picks and young players, such as Tyler Herro, to offer.

The Nets (+300) are also considered one of the teams in the market for Lillard. With a multitude of first-round picks, Portland could do a proper rebuild.

The Toronto Raptors (+400), New York Knicks (+500), and Boston Celtics (+600) could play a factor in where Lillard ends up.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds (If Not Portland)
 Odds Play
Miami Heat +100 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +300 BetOnline logo
 Toronto Raptors
 +400 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks +500 BetOnline logo
 Boston Celtics +600 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +1000 BetOnline logo
 San Antonio Spurs +1200 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +1600 BetOnline logo
 Atlanta Hawks
+1800 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls
 +2000 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +2000 BetOnline logo

 

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

