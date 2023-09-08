The first Sunday Night Football game of the 2023 season is a rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Find out how to watch the Week 1 game between the Cowboys and Giants on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Dallas Cowboys enter Metlife Stadium as one of the top teams in the NFC. With an elite defense and top-10 offense, the Cowboys will look to make their first NFC Championship in nearly 30 years.

On the other sideline is the New York Giants, who overachieved in 2022 by making the Divisional Round. The Giants will be out to prove that last season was not a fluke.

The Cowboys and Giants will play in primetime on Sunday night. Keep reading to find out how to watch Sunday Night Football in Week 1 with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites In 2023

SNF Cowboys vs. Giants: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Cowboys vs. Giants

📅 Date : Sunday – Sept. 10, 2023

: Sunday – Sept. 10, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

: Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Cowboys Vs. Giants With A Free Live Stream

The best way to watch Sunday Night Football is on NBC. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will also air the game. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

Streaming television services, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, have NBC in their plans. Both services offer free trials.

Another option for football fans looking for a free way to watch the game is through BetOnline. The online sportsbook allows members to stream the NFL after placing a bet.

This weekend, BetOnline is running a special promotion. Customers can receive a 100% reload bonus for up to $1,000. Use code KICKOFF23 on your next deposit. This promo expires September 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and requires a minimum $100 deposit.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Cowboys Vs. Giants Through BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Cowboys vs. Giants Stream Cowboys vs. Giants for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Sunday Night Football – Cowboys Vs. Giants Odds

Which team is favored to win on Sunday night?

On BetOnline, the Cowboys are a 3-point favorite.

The Cowboys have defeated the Giants in 11 of their last 12 matchups.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Note: Betting information comes from BetOnline as of 7 p.m. ET on 9/8. Subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023