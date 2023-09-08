NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 1 | Free SNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Dak Prescott

The first Sunday Night Football game of the 2023 season is a rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Find out how to watch the Week 1 game between the Cowboys and Giants on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Dallas Cowboys enter Metlife Stadium as one of the top teams in the NFC. With an elite defense and top-10 offense, the Cowboys will look to make their first NFC Championship in nearly 30 years.

On the other sideline is the New York Giants, who overachieved in 2022 by making the Divisional Round. The Giants will be out to prove that last season was not a fluke.

The Cowboys and Giants will play in primetime on Sunday night. Keep reading to find out how to watch Sunday Night Football in Week 1 with a free live stream.

SNF Cowboys vs. Giants: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Cowboys vs. Giants
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Sept. 10, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Cowboys Vs. Giants With A Free Live Stream

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs off field.
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs off the field after winning a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The best way to watch Sunday Night Football is on NBC. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will also air the game. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

Streaming television services, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, have NBC in their plans. Both services offer free trials.

Another option for football fans looking for a free way to watch the game is through BetOnline. The online sportsbook allows members to stream the NFL after placing a bet.

This weekend, BetOnline is running a special promotion. Customers can receive a 100% reload bonus for up to $1,000. Use code KICKOFF23 on your next deposit. This promo expires September 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and requires a minimum $100 deposit.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Cowboys Vs. Giants Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Cowboys vs. Giants
  4. Stream Cowboys vs. Giants for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Cowboys Vs. Giants Odds

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys

Which team is favored to win on Sunday night?

On BetOnline, the Cowboys are a 3-point favorite.

The Cowboys have defeated the Giants in 11 of their last 12 matchups.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Play
Moneyline -163 +143 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-119) +3 (-101) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-108) Under 45 (-112) BetOnline logo

Note: Betting information comes from BetOnline as of 7 p.m. ET on 9/8. Subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
