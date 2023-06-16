College Football

What Are Penn State Nittany Lions Getting With 4-Star S Vaboue Toure?

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
vaboue toure

The Penn State Nittany Lions have added an electrifying element to their 2024 recruiting class with the acquisition of four-star safety Vaboue Toure. Hailing from Irvington, New Jersey, Toure has been a stand-out on the field. With this commitment, Penn State is not just welcoming a top-tier player but also reestablishing its foothold in New Jersey, a state teeming with football talent. The question is: what exactly are the Nittany Lions getting with Toure?

Vaboue Toure Scouting Profile

With Vaboue Toure now committed to Penn State, it’s a good time to see what the Nittany Lions are getting with the New Jersey native. Let’s start by breaking down the basics:

  • Name: Vaboue Toure
  • School: Irvington High School
  • Position: Safety
  • ESPN Stars: 4
  • ESPN Overall Ranking: 232nd
  • ESPN Position Ranking: 19th (Safety)
  • ESPN State Ranking: 5th (New Jersey)

Strengths

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds, Toure is a formidable force on the field. He boasts an uncanny football IQ which is readily evident on viewing his play footage. Often, he can be seen baiting opposing quarterbacks into making poor decisions, capitalizing on his speed to intercept or bat away the ball.

Toure’s junior season is reflective of his hard-hitting talent. He amassed 89 tackles, 47 of which were solo, and intercepted four passes. This level of performance garnered him an extensive list of offers from top-tier colleges. However, he opted to commit to Penn State, favoring the opportunity to make his mark close to home and vie for a Big Ten title.

Start of Penn State Tapping Into NJ Talent Pool?

The relationship between Toure and Penn State isn’t a fresh endeavor. Assistant recruiting coordinator Rashad Elby forged a connection with Toure over a year ago, a relationship that has only strengthened over time. Further interaction with head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has only solidified Toure’s positive vision of the program.

Toure’s recruitment also signals a significant turning point for Penn State. For years, New Jersey has been a talent-rich, yet under-tapped source for the Nittany Lions. With Toure’s commitment, Penn State is reestablishing its presence in the state, making him the first New Jersey player to join their ranks since Amir Vanover in 2020.

The Nittany Lions’ 2024 recruiting class has been particularly successful, currently ranking 7th in the nation, according to 247Sports. Toure is the second safety to join this class, accompanied by fellow four-star Dejuan Lane. This duo of defensive prowess promises an invigorating future for Penn State’s backfield.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
austin simmons

Austin Simmons Reclassification News: Florida Gator QB Commit Still Class of 2025 According to Family

Author image David Evans  •  3h
College Football
manning v raiola
SEC Schedule 2024: Could We See Arch Manning vs. Dylan Raiola When Texas Longhorns Face Georgia Bulldogs?
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 15 2023
College Football
kevin riley
Miami Hurricanes Football Recruiting: Canes Leading the Charge for 4-Star RB Kevin Riley Ahead of Alabama
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 14 2023
College Football
jayshawn ross
Oklahoma Football Recruiting News: Sooners Closing in on 4-Star Jayshawn Ross
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 14 2023
College Football
reggies powers camren campbell
Michigan State Football Recruiting: Spartans Land Secondary Duo Reggie Powers and Camren Campbell
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 14 2023
College Football
jordan thomas uga
Georgia Football Recruiting: New Recruit Jordan Thomas Scouting Profile
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 13 2023
College Football
derrick leblanc
Florida Gators and LSU Tigers Emerge as Early Front Runners for Oklahoma Transfer Derrick LeBlanc
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top