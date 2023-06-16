The Penn State Nittany Lions have added an electrifying element to their 2024 recruiting class with the acquisition of four-star safety Vaboue Toure. Hailing from Irvington, New Jersey, Toure has been a stand-out on the field. With this commitment, Penn State is not just welcoming a top-tier player but also reestablishing its foothold in New Jersey, a state teeming with football talent. The question is: what exactly are the Nittany Lions getting with Toure?

Vaboue Toure Scouting Profile

With Vaboue Toure now committed to Penn State, it’s a good time to see what the Nittany Lions are getting with the New Jersey native. Let’s start by breaking down the basics:

Name: Vaboue Toure

School: Irvington High School

Position: Safety

ESPN Stars: 4

ESPN Overall Ranking: 232nd

ESPN Position Ranking: 19th (Safety)

ESPN State Ranking: 5th (New Jersey)

Strengths

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds, Toure is a formidable force on the field. He boasts an uncanny football IQ which is readily evident on viewing his play footage. Often, he can be seen baiting opposing quarterbacks into making poor decisions, capitalizing on his speed to intercept or bat away the ball.

Toure’s junior season is reflective of his hard-hitting talent. He amassed 89 tackles, 47 of which were solo, and intercepted four passes. This level of performance garnered him an extensive list of offers from top-tier colleges. However, he opted to commit to Penn State, favoring the opportunity to make his mark close to home and vie for a Big Ten title.

Penn State continues to add to its impressive secondary class in 2024. The Nittany Lions secured a commitment from four-star safety Vaboue Toure. Toure joins four-star Dejuan Lane to form one of the best safety duos in the class. pic.twitter.com/pe8J9nRuZB — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) June 16, 2023

Start of Penn State Tapping Into NJ Talent Pool?

The relationship between Toure and Penn State isn’t a fresh endeavor. Assistant recruiting coordinator Rashad Elby forged a connection with Toure over a year ago, a relationship that has only strengthened over time. Further interaction with head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has only solidified Toure’s positive vision of the program.

Toure’s recruitment also signals a significant turning point for Penn State. For years, New Jersey has been a talent-rich, yet under-tapped source for the Nittany Lions. With Toure’s commitment, Penn State is reestablishing its presence in the state, making him the first New Jersey player to join their ranks since Amir Vanover in 2020.

The Nittany Lions’ 2024 recruiting class has been particularly successful, currently ranking 7th in the nation, according to 247Sports. Toure is the second safety to join this class, accompanied by fellow four-star Dejuan Lane. This duo of defensive prowess promises an invigorating future for Penn State’s backfield.

