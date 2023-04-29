When Will The 2023 NFL Schedule Be Released?

The NFL is a marketing machine.

With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the history books, fans await the next big event of the 2023 offseason.

That is the release of the 2023 NFL Schedule.

Surprisingly, the NFL has not specified the precise date when this will happen.

The next big NFL event, the 2023 Schedule Release. NFL not only promoting it on NFL Network and NFL+, but also on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/5TSbgwhTQP — Ken Fang — Very Asian With a Blue Checkmark (@fangsbites) April 29, 2023

However, past history can give us a pretty good hint that we will not be waiting long for the schedule.

Mid-May is an educated guess.

When Was The 2022 Schedule Release?

Last year, the schedule was released on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

It was a televised event on the NFL Network.

With that in mind, fans should keep their schedules free on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The Opponents Are Already Known

The NFL schedule will not be a complete surprise.

Teams already know their opponents.

They even know which will be home and away games.

The surprises will be the nationally televised Monday, Thursday, and Sunday night games as well as the Thanksgiving matchups.

Also worth noting is that 2023 will be the first year the NFL broadcasts a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video.

Those teams will also be revealed during the schedule release.

The NFL and Amazon announced Prime Video will stream a Black Friday game the day after Thanksgiving in 2023. It will be the first Black Friday game ever pic.twitter.com/KVz2Q6kzcn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2022

The J-E-T-S Are Expected To Get National Coverage

Given the hoopla surrounding the New York Jets, many expect nationwide games for Aaron Rodgers and his new team this year.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk estimated that fans could see the Jets in at least five primetime games, but he wouldn’t be surprised if Sunday late window doubleheaders and flexed games are added which could bring the number to 11 or 12.

This would be a big change from 2022 when the Jets had one primetime game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

King joked:

“I know probably Jets fans have been very used to going to church, getting a bagel, getting home, and five minutes to one turning on their game because that’s when all the games have been played basically in the lifetime of almost every Jets fan. But that’s going to change this year and you’re going to have to work on changing your schedule.”

