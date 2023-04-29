NFL News and Rumors

When Will The 2023 NFL Schedule Be Released?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
NFL footballs

The NFL is a marketing machine.

With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the history books, fans await the next big event of the 2023 offseason.

That is the release of the 2023 NFL Schedule.

Surprisingly, the NFL has not specified the precise date when this will happen.

However, past history can give us a pretty good hint that we will not be waiting long for the schedule.

Mid-May is an educated guess.

When Was The 2022 Schedule Release?

Last year, the schedule was released on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

It was a televised event on the NFL Network.

With that in mind, fans should keep their schedules free on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The Opponents Are Already Known

The NFL schedule will not be a complete surprise.

Teams already know their opponents.

They even know which will be home and away games.

The surprises will be the nationally televised Monday, Thursday, and Sunday night games as well as the Thanksgiving matchups.

Also worth noting is that 2023 will be the first year the NFL broadcasts a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video.

Those teams will also be revealed during the schedule release.

The J-E-T-S Are Expected To Get National Coverage

Given the hoopla surrounding the New York Jets, many expect nationwide games for Aaron Rodgers and his new team this year.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk estimated that fans could see the Jets in at least five primetime games, but he wouldn’t be surprised if Sunday late window doubleheaders and flexed games are added which could bring the number to 11 or 12.

This would be a big change from 2022 when the Jets had one primetime game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

King joked:

“I know probably Jets fans have been very used to going to church, getting a bagel, getting home, and five minutes to one turning on their game because that’s when all the games have been played basically in the lifetime of almost every Jets fan. But that’s going to change this year and you’re going to have to work on changing your schedule.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis walks the red carpet.

2023 NFL Draft Position Odds: Props For Will Levis, Michael Mayer

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Mel Kiper at a desk.
Mel Kiper Big Board NFL Draft 2023: Best Available Heading Into Round 2
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers select bryce young no 1 overall (1)
NFL Draft 2023: Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers Selecting QB Bryce Young No. 1 Overall
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at a podium.
NFL Draft 2023: Will The Titans Trade Up To No. 3?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson
What Lamar Jackson’s Contract Extension Means For Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, And The NFL
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks off the field.
Lamar Jackson And Baltimore Ravens Agree To Terms On Contract Extension
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young throws before frank reich (1)
NFL Draft 2023: Carolina’s No. 1 Overall Selection – Likely QB Bryce Young – Landing In Good Spot
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top